My English Interview Was Over… When Mohammed Siraj Ran Away Leaving Half the Interview

Mohammed Siraj Left Interview: Indian team’s star all-rounder Axar Patel shared a funny story about Mohammed Siraj during a show, when he ran away saying his English interview was over, leaving Dinesh Karthik.

New DelhiOct 07, 2024 / 06:01 pm

Patrika Desk

Team India has created history by winning the T20 World Cup after 17 years. Now, many funny stories are coming out about the World Cup celebrations. During a show, Indian team captain Rohit Sharma praised Rishabh Pant for his crucial role in the World Cup win, while Axar Patel shared a funny story about fast bowler Mohammed Siraj. As soon as Axar shared this story, the fans burst out laughing.
The story is about when Mohammed Siraj was interviewed by Dinesh Karthik, and he ran away saying his English interview was over. This story was shared by Axar Patel during the show, and it left everyone in splits.

India won the T20 World Cup by defeating South Africa in the final, and the Indian cricket team was overwhelmed with emotions. Some players were sharing their feelings, while others were celebrating on the field. During this time, Dinesh Karthik was interviewing Mohammed Siraj and Axar Patel, and Axar shared this story on the comedy series ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’.

Axar Patel shared on the show that Siraj told everyone that DK’s (Dinesh Karthik) brother had taken his interview in English. There were many people, and everyone knew English, but Siraj said that he and Axar were caught for English, and didn’t know what to do. The audience burst out laughing after hearing this.

Then Kapil Sharma asked Axar Patel, “What happened after that? Did you give the interview in English?” Axar replied that Siraj ran away saying his English interview was over, leaving everyone in splits. Kapil asked again, “Did you give the interview?” Axar said, “Yes, I gave the interview, but I don’t know what I said.” The audience laughed out loud after hearing this.

