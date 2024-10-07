My English Interview Was Over… When Mohammed Siraj Ran Away Leaving Half the Interview

The story is about when Mohammed Siraj was interviewed by Dinesh Karthik, and he ran away saying his English interview was over. This story was shared by Axar Patel during the show, and it left everyone in splits.

India won the T20 World Cup by defeating South Africa in the final, and the Indian cricket team was overwhelmed with emotions. Some players were sharing their feelings, while others were celebrating on the field. During this time, Dinesh Karthik was interviewing Mohammed Siraj and Axar Patel, and Axar shared this story on the comedy series 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'.

We Both Were Caught for English… Axar Patel shared on the show that Siraj told everyone that DK’s (Dinesh Karthik) brother had taken his interview in English. There were many people, and everyone knew English, but Siraj said that he and Axar were caught for English, and didn’t know what to do. The audience burst out laughing after hearing this.