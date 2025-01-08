scriptNew Zealand vs Sri Lanka: Young Spinner Takes First Hat-trick of the Year | New Zealand vs Sri Lanka: Young Spinner Takes First Hat-trick of the Year | Latest News | Patrika News
Sports

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka: Young Spinner Takes First Hat-trick of the Year

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka: Maheesh Theekshana has become the seventh Sri Lankan bowler to take a hat-trick. However, the significant aspect is that he is the first Sri Lankan bowler to complete a hat-trick on New Zealand soil.

New DelhiJan 08, 2025 / 03:37 pm

Patrika Desk

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka: Twenty-four-year-old Sri Lankan spinner, Maheesh Theekshana, achieved a remarkable feat in the second One Day International (ODI) match against New Zealand, securing his maiden ODI hat-trick. He accomplished this impressive achievement within two overs during a rain-affected 37-over-a-side match at Seddon Park, Hamilton, on Wednesday.
Theekshana dismissed Mitchell Santner and Nathan Smith with the last two balls of the 35th over. He then completed his hat-trick by clean bowling Matt Henry with the first ball of the 37th over. He is only the seventh Sri Lankan cricketer to achieve this milestone, following in the footsteps of Chaminda Vaas, Lasith Malinga, Dilhara Lokuhettige, Thisara Perera, Farveez Maharoof, and Wanindu Hasaranga. Notably, Theekshana is the first Sri Lankan bowler to take a hat-trick on New Zealand soil. In a stellar performance, he claimed 4 wickets for 44 runs in 8 overs.
Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bowl first. New Zealand, batting first, made a decent start, scoring 255 runs for 9 wickets in their allotted 37 overs. Chasing the target, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 142 runs. New Zealand won the second ODI by 113 runs.
News is being updated…

News / Sports / New Zealand vs Sri Lanka: Young Spinner Takes First Hat-trick of the Year

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Indian-Origin Anita Anand Frontrunner for Canadian PM

World

Indian-Origin Anita Anand Frontrunner for Canadian PM

in 55 minutes

Bumrah Makes History, Boland Soars in ICC Test Bowling Rankings

Sports

Bumrah Makes History, Boland Soars in ICC Test Bowling Rankings

in 4 hours

Borewell Accident: 22-Year-Old Woman Loses Fight for Life After Falling into Borewell; Had Argued with Fiance Over Phone

National News

Borewell Accident: 22-Year-Old Woman Loses Fight for Life After Falling into Borewell; Had Argued with Fiance Over Phone

29 minutes ago

Congress’ new HQ: Indira Gandhi Bhawan opens 15 January

National News

Congress’ new HQ: Indira Gandhi Bhawan opens 15 January

7 minutes ago

Latest Sports

Bumrah Makes History, Boland Soars in ICC Test Bowling Rankings

Sports

Bumrah Makes History, Boland Soars in ICC Test Bowling Rankings

in 4 hours

Bumrah’s Fitness Questioned: ‘Give Up India Dream If You Can’t Bowl 20 Overs,’ Says Veteran

Sports

Bumrah’s Fitness Questioned: ‘Give Up India Dream If You Can’t Bowl 20 Overs,’ Says Veteran

19 hours ago

Team India's 18-Match WTC 2025-27 Campaign Unveiled

Sports

Team India's 18-Match WTC 2025-27 Campaign Unveiled

2 days ago

Ind vs AUS 5th Test, Day 1 Highlights: India Post 185, Australia 9/1

Sports

Ind vs AUS 5th Test, Day 1 Highlights: India Post 185, Australia 9/1

5 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.