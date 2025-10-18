Pakistan Airstrike in Afghanistan Kills 10, Including Three Cricketers; Dozens Injured

Pakistan airstrike in Afghanistan: Pakistan has accused Afghanistan of harbouring terrorist organisations like TTP on its soil. However, Afghanistan has denied this, leading to tensions on the border between the two countries. Pakistan carried out airstrikes deep inside the Afghan border late at night, killing 10 people, including three cricketers, while a dozen others are reported to be injured. The Afghanistan Cricket Board has confirmed the deaths of its cricketers. It has also refused to play the upcoming Tri T20 International Series with Pakistan next month.