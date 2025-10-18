Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Pakistan Airstrike in Afghanistan Kills 10, Including Three Cricketers; Dozens Injured

Tensions have escalated between Pakistan and Afghanistan since Saturday. Pakistan carried out airstrikes in Afghanistan late at night, resulting in the deaths of 10 people, including three cricketers, while a dozen are reported to be injured. The Afghanistan Cricket Board has confirmed the deaths of the players.

Patrika Desk

Oct 18, 2025

Pakistan airstrike in Afghanistan

Pakistan airstrike in Afghanistan: Pakistan has accused Afghanistan of harbouring terrorist organisations like TTP on its soil. However, Afghanistan has denied this, leading to tensions on the border between the two countries. Pakistan carried out airstrikes deep inside the Afghan border late at night, killing 10 people, including three cricketers, while a dozen others are reported to be injured. The Afghanistan Cricket Board has confirmed the deaths of its cricketers. It has also refused to play the upcoming Tri T20 International Series with Pakistan next month.

Refusal to play Tri T20 Series with Pakistan

The Afghanistan Cricket Board has stated that three of its cricketers, who were present for the tournament, were killed in Pakistan's airstrike. The board has also decided to withdraw from the upcoming Tri T20 International Series with Pakistan next month. It has also condemned the attack in which innocent lives were lost.

Pakistan says airstrikes were on militant group

Regarding the airstrike, a senior Pakistani security official stated that these were precise strikes conducted within Afghanistan's borders targeting the Hafiz Gul Bahadur group. This group is affiliated with Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan. He further claimed that this group was involved in a suicide attack and firing incident on a military camp in North Waziristan, which resulted in the deaths of seven Pakistani paramilitary personnel.

Two innocent children also killed

Meanwhile, a Taliban official reported that Pakistan carried out airstrikes on three locations in Afghanistan's Paktika province. Afghanistan has vowed to respond strongly to this action. An official at a provincial hospital stated that two innocent children were among those killed.

Published on:

18 Oct 2025 10:44 am

