Pakistan Coaching Chaos: Jason Gillespie Quits as Head Coach Amid Leadership Turmoil

Jason Gillespie, the head coach of the Test team, was also a part of the selection panel, but after losing 2-0 to Bangladesh, he was removed by the PCB.

PAK vs BAN
Jason Gillespie resigns as Pakistan Coach: The situation in Pakistan cricket is not improving. On one hand, there is a continuous controversy over hosting the Champions Trophy 2025, and on the other hand, the situation in the Pakistan cricket team is not good. The team’s head coach, Jason Gillespie, has resigned from his post. He informed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) of his decision on Thursday.
Recently, in October, Gary Kirsten resigned as coach, after which Gillespie was given the responsibility. Gillespie informed the PCB of his decision a few hours before leaving for the South Africa tour. After this, Aaqib Javed was appointed as the interim coach of the Pakistan Test team.
Gary Kirsten and Jason Gillespie had a two-year contract with Pakistan Cricket. Jason Gillespie served as the head coach of the Test team and was a member of the selection panel. However, following a 2-0 series loss to Bangladesh, the PCB dismissed him.

Aaqib Javed appointed as interim coach of Pakistan

The PCB announced the new interim coach, saying, “After Jason Gillespie’s resignation, Aaqib Javed has been appointed as the interim coach of the Pakistan men’s cricket team. His first task as the red-ball head coach will be the two-match Test series against South Africa during the ongoing tour. The first Test will be played from December 26 to 30 at the SuperSport Park in Centurion, and the second Test will be played from January 3 to 7 at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town. The Pakistan men’s team is currently playing a three-match T20 series in South Africa, followed by a three-match ODI series.”

Three coaches changed in 12 months

In an interview with Sky Sports, Gillespie said, “I feel disappointment at times. This was not what I signed up for; I’ll be completely honest.” Over the past 12 months, Pakistan has changed three captains and three coaches. Across the last four years, they have had six different coaches for all formats.

