Pakistan Coaching Chaos: Jason Gillespie Quits as Head Coach Amid Leadership Turmoil

Recently, in October, Gary Kirsten resigned as coach, after which Gillespie was given the responsibility. Gillespie informed the PCB of his decision a few hours before leaving for the South Africa tour. After this, Aaqib Javed was appointed as the interim coach of the Pakistan Test team.

Gary Kirsten and Jason Gillespie had a two-year contract with Pakistan Cricket. Jason Gillespie served as the head coach of the Test team and was a member of the selection panel. However, following a 2-0 series loss to Bangladesh, the PCB dismissed him.

Aaqib Javed appointed as interim coach of Pakistan The PCB announced the new interim coach, saying, “After Jason Gillespie’s resignation, Aaqib Javed has been appointed as the interim coach of the Pakistan men’s cricket team. His first task as the red-ball head coach will be the two-match Test series against South Africa during the ongoing tour. The first Test will be played from December 26 to 30 at the SuperSport Park in Centurion, and the second Test will be played from January 3 to 7 at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town. The Pakistan men’s team is currently playing a three-match T20 series in South Africa, followed by a three-match ODI series.”