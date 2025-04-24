scriptPat Cummins' Pain After Sixth SRH Defeat Against MI in IPL 2025 | Latest News | Patrika News
Pat Cummins' Pain After Sixth SRH Defeat Against MI in IPL 2025

SRH vs MI Highlights: Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins looked visibly dejected after their sixth defeat to Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025. Referring to their earlier game, he said, “We scored nearly 280 runs in the first match and then lost.” The loss, he admitted, was difficult to digest.

BharatApr 24, 2025 / 09:56 am

Patrika Desk

pat cummins
SRH vs MI Highlights: The 41st match of IPL 2025 was played on Wednesday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad between SRH and Mumbai Indians. In this match, Mumbai defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets with 26 balls to spare. This is SRH’s sixth loss in eight matches this season. From here, it is extremely difficult for SRH to qualify for the playoffs. Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins looked extremely disappointed after this defeat. After this loss on home ground, Cummins recalled their innings of 286 runs. He said, “We scored around 280 runs in our first game and then we lost on the same pitch.”

We couldn’t capitalise on the innings – Cummins

Pat Cummins said after the match that Abhishek and Klasi gave us a good score, but we couldn’t capitalise on the innings. We needed a player who could steady the ship. On this pitch, you have to build your innings; if you face a few balls, you can gain a foothold.

Recalled the 286-run match

Recalling the first match played in Hyderabad against Rajasthan Royals, he said, “We scored around 280 (286) runs in our first game, and then we lost on the same surface. The margins are very small in T20; you have to perform well on match day.”

Cummins hints at team changes

Regarding the upcoming matches in this season of the IPL, he said, “We have a few away matches now. It will be about assessing each wicket as quickly as possible. We will attack with full force for a few days now. Besides, we will also consider our options.”

News / Sports / Pat Cummins' Pain After Sixth SRH Defeat Against MI in IPL 2025

