Pat Cummins' Pain After Sixth SRH Defeat Against MI in IPL 2025

We couldn’t capitalise on the innings – Cummins Pat Cummins said after the match that Abhishek and Klasi gave us a good score, but we couldn’t capitalise on the innings. We needed a player who could steady the ship. On this pitch, you have to build your innings; if you face a few balls, you can gain a foothold.

Recalled the 286-run match Recalling the first match played in Hyderabad against Rajasthan Royals, he said, “We scored around 280 (286) runs in our first game, and then we lost on the same surface. The margins are very small in T20; you have to perform well on match day.”