PBKS vs KKR: Ajinkya Rahane admits fault as KKR let victory slip against Punjab

I played the wrong shot… After the match, KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane said, “There’s nothing to explain; we all saw what happened. I’m quite disappointed with this effort. I’m to blame; I played the wrong shot.” Regarding Anukul Roy’s LBW, he said, “I wasn’t very sure. It could have been an umpire’s call. I didn’t want to take any risks at that time; I wasn’t sure either. That’s what we discussed amongst ourselves.”
We take full responsibility for this loss – Rahane Regarding their failure to chase a small target, Rahane said, “Net run rate wasn’t on our minds. Our batting unit really batted poorly; we take full responsibility for this loss. The bowlers really performed well and restricted Punjab’s strong batting line-up to 111. On this wicket, it was better to bat with a full face, but playing the sweep was quite difficult.”
We were careless… He further added, “We were careless, and we should take full responsibility. A lot of things are going through my mind right now. It was an easy target for us. We still need to stay positive. Half the tournament is still left. We need to focus on that and move forward.”