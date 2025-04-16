PBKS vs KKR: Ajinkya Rahane admits fault as KKR let victory slip against Punjab

I played the wrong shot… After the match, KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane said, “There’s nothing to explain; we all saw what happened. I’m quite disappointed with this effort. I’m to blame; I played the wrong shot.” Regarding Anukul Roy’s LBW, he said, “I wasn’t very sure. It could have been an umpire’s call. I didn’t want to take any risks at that time; I wasn’t sure either. That’s what we discussed amongst ourselves.”

We take full responsibility for this loss – Rahane Regarding their failure to chase a small target, Rahane said, “Net run rate wasn’t on our minds. Our batting unit really batted poorly; we take full responsibility for this loss. The bowlers really performed well and restricted Punjab’s strong batting line-up to 111. On this wicket, it was better to bat with a full face, but playing the sweep was quite difficult.”