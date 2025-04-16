scriptPBKS vs KKR: Ajinkya Rahane admits fault as KKR let victory slip against Punjab | PBKS vs KKR: Rahane admits fault as KKR let victory slip against Punjab | Latest News | Patrika News
PBKS vs KKR: Ajinkya Rahane admits fault as KKR let victory slip against Punjab

After the match, KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane said, “There’s nothing to explain; we all saw what happened. I’m quite disappointed with this effort. I’m to blame; I played the wrong shot.”

Apr 16, 2025

PBKS vs KKR Highlights: The 31st match of IPL 2025 was played at the Maharaja Yadavendra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur. In this match, Kolkata Knight Riders bowled out Punjab Kings for a mere 111 runs in 15.3 overs. However, KKR were then bowled out for 95 runs, resulting in a thrilling 16-run victory for Punjab. KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane appeared extremely disappointed after losing this winnable match. He blamed himself and his batsmen for the defeat.

I played the wrong shot…

After the match, KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane said, “There’s nothing to explain; we all saw what happened. I’m quite disappointed with this effort. I’m to blame; I played the wrong shot.” Regarding Anukul Roy’s LBW, he said, “I wasn’t very sure. It could have been an umpire’s call. I didn’t want to take any risks at that time; I wasn’t sure either. That’s what we discussed amongst ourselves.”

We take full responsibility for this loss – Rahane

Regarding their failure to chase a small target, Rahane said, “Net run rate wasn’t on our minds. Our batting unit really batted poorly; we take full responsibility for this loss. The bowlers really performed well and restricted Punjab’s strong batting line-up to 111. On this wicket, it was better to bat with a full face, but playing the sweep was quite difficult.”

We were careless…

He further added, “We were careless, and we should take full responsibility. A lot of things are going through my mind right now. It was an easy target for us. We still need to stay positive. Half the tournament is still left. We need to focus on that and move forward.”

