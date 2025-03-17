PCB’s Champions Trophy 2025 Hosting Leads to ₹739 Crore Loss

Dubai Hosted the Most Engaging Matches Five of the Champions Trophy’s most captivating matches, including the first semi-final, the final, and the high-revenue generating India versus Pakistan match, were played in Dubai. Of the remaining 10 matches played in Pakistan, three were abandoned due to rain. Significantly, Pakistan’s team was eliminated from the ICC Champions Trophy just six days after the tournament began.
A Massive Loss of ₹739 Crore According to a report in The Telegraph, the PCB spent ₹560 crore on renovating three stadiums in Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi—50% over their initial budget. A further ₹347 crore was spent on other preparations. In return, they earned only ₹52 crore from hosting fees and ticket sales. The report concludes that the PCB incurred a total loss of ₹739 crore.
Players’ Remuneration Affected To mitigate the financial losses, the PCB has decided to recover funds from the players. They have reduced the match fees for domestic T20 players. Team players have experienced a 90% reduction in their match fees, while reserve players will now receive only 12.50% compared to previous rates. Previously accommodated in luxurious hotels, domestic players are now being housed in budget lodgings.