PCB’s Champions Trophy 2025 Hosting Leads to ₹739 Crore Loss

Dubai Hosted the Most Engaging Matches Five of the Champions Trophy’s most captivating matches, including the first semi-final, the final, and the high-revenue generating India versus Pakistan match, were played in Dubai. Of the remaining 10 matches played in Pakistan, three were abandoned due to rain. Significantly, Pakistan’s team was eliminated from the ICC Champions Trophy just six days after the tournament began.

A Massive Loss of ₹739 Crore According to a report in The Telegraph, the PCB spent ₹560 crore on renovating three stadiums in Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi—50% over their initial budget. A further ₹347 crore was spent on other preparations. In return, they earned only ₹52 crore from hosting fees and ticket sales. The report concludes that the PCB incurred a total loss of ₹739 crore.