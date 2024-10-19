scriptPV Sindhu disappoints, Indian challenge ends in Denmark Open | Latest News | Patrika News
PV Sindhu disappoints, Indian challenge ends in Denmark Open

New DelhiOct 19, 2024 / 08:30 am

Patrika Desk

Denmark Open 2024: India’s star badminton player PV Sindhu suffered a defeat in the quarterfinals of the Denmark Open 2024 women’s singles on Friday. Indonesia’s Paris 2024 Olympic medalist Gregoria Mariska Tunjung defeated the 2015 runner-up Indian shuttler 21-13, 16-21, 21-9 in the last-eight match. The match between the two players lasted for 57 minutes.
Out of the last 12 matches, world number eight Tunjung had defeated Sindhu only twice. PV Sindhu had reached the quarterfinals after a hard-fought win over China’s Han Yu 18-21, 21-12, 21-16. This was Sindhu’s second tournament after losing to China’s Bing Jiao in the Paris Olympics 2024.
Earlier, Sindhu had been eliminated in the first round of the Arctic Open in Finland last week.

With PV Sindhu’s defeat, the Indian challenge in the tournament has also come to an end. Earlier, Lakshya Sen, Unnati Hooda, and Malvika Bansod were eliminated in the first round of the tournament.

Indonesian player maintains dominance

Indian player Sindhu did not have a good start. She was leading 4-3 in the initial stages of the game, but the Indonesian player made a comeback, taking the lead to 9-5, putting Sindhu under pressure. The Indian shuttler tried to make a comeback but failed to win the game.
In the second game, the 18th-ranked Indian player put up a tough fight, scoring points consecutively to win the second game 21-16, levelling the match.

However, in the third game, the Indonesian player started aggressively, taking a huge lead of 10-3. In the end, the Indonesian player won the final game 21-9, winning the match convincingly.

