Rahul Ignores Goenka After Delhi's Victory Over Lucknow

KL Rahul Distances Himself from Sanjiv Goenka KL Rahul hit a six to secure Delhi’s victory. After the match, Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka approached KL Rahul to shake hands and talk. KL Rahul shook hands, but seemingly remembering his former owner’s behaviour, moved on without speaking to Goenka.
Sanjiv Goenka’s reaction suggests regret at letting KL Rahul go. The former LSG captain had led the team to two playoffs. However, a lack of harmony between owner and captain led to their separation before the IPL 2025 auction. LSG brought in new captain Rishabh Pant, who has not performed particularly well this season.
What Happened Between KL Rahul and Sanjiv Goenka? During the previous IPL season, after Sunrisers Hyderabad’s impressive victory over LSG, a heated argument took place on the field between KL Rahul and owner Sanjiv Goenka. Goenka’s hand gestures clearly indicated that he was reprimanding the then-LSG captain for the team’s poor performance. This was criticised by several former cricketers.