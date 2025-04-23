Rahul Ignores Goenka After Delhi's Victory Over Lucknow

KL Rahul and Sanjiv Goenka: KL Rahul (केएल राहुल) still hasn’t forgotten how his former team, Lucknow Super Giants (लखनऊ सुपर जायंट्स), treated him. This is why, when Sanjiv Goenka (संजीव गोयनका) approached him to talk on behalf of LSG during a match against Delhi, he was ignored.

KL Rahul and Sanjiv Goenka: The story between KL Rahul and Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka, which began last season, has taken a new turn. The drama that started in IPL 2024, where Rahul faced humiliation in a packed stadium, has seen many ups and downs. However, in IPL 2025, things seem to be in KL Rahul’s favour. On Tuesday, when Rahul led DC to victory against his former team LSG, Sanjiv Goenka tried to shake hands and talk to him, but Rahul ignored Goenka.

KL Rahul Distances Himself from Sanjiv Goenka KL Rahul hit a six to secure Delhi’s victory. After the match, Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka approached KL Rahul to shake hands and talk. KL Rahul shook hands, but seemingly remembering his former owner’s behaviour, moved on without speaking to Goenka. KL Rahul walking away from Goenka 😭😭😭😭 Absolute Cinema ❤️🥵🥵#LSGvsDC #KLRahulpic.twitter.com/28QpmZnBJR— Pan India Review (@PanIndiaReview) April 22, 2025 Sanjiv Goenka’s reaction suggests regret at letting KL Rahul go. The former LSG captain had led the team to two playoffs. However, a lack of harmony between owner and captain led to their separation before the IPL 2025 auction. LSG brought in new captain Rishabh Pant, who has not performed particularly well this season. Sanjiv Goenka’s reaction suggests regret at letting KL Rahul go. The former LSG captain had led the team to two playoffs. However, a lack of harmony between owner and captain led to their separation before the IPL 2025 auction. LSG brought in new captain Rishabh Pant, who has not performed particularly well this season. Dilliwaale ka winning shot, cheered on by the Lucknow crowd 💙❤️pic.twitter.com/ORZ4aLzInv — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 22, 2025 What Happened Between KL Rahul and Sanjiv Goenka? During the previous IPL season, after Sunrisers Hyderabad’s impressive victory over LSG, a heated argument took place on the field between KL Rahul and owner Sanjiv Goenka. Goenka’s hand gestures clearly indicated that he was reprimanding the then-LSG captain for the team’s poor performance. This was criticised by several former cricketers. During the previous IPL season, after Sunrisers Hyderabad’s impressive victory over LSG, a heated argument took place on the field between KL Rahul and owner Sanjiv Goenka. Goenka’s hand gestures clearly indicated that he was reprimanding the then-LSG captain for the team’s poor performance. This was criticised by several former cricketers.