scriptRahul Ignores Goenka After Delhi's Victory Over Lucknow | Latest News | Patrika News
IPL 2025
Sports

Rahul Ignores Goenka After Delhi's Victory Over Lucknow

KL Rahul and Sanjiv Goenka: KL Rahul (केएल राहुल) still hasn’t forgotten how his former team, Lucknow Super Giants (लखनऊ सुपर जायंट्स), treated him. This is why, when Sanjiv Goenka (संजीव गोयनका) approached him to talk on behalf of LSG during a match against Delhi, he was ignored.

BharatApr 23, 2025 / 11:35 am

Patrika Desk

KL Rahul and Sanjiv Goenka: The story between KL Rahul and Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka, which began last season, has taken a new turn. The drama that started in IPL 2024, where Rahul faced humiliation in a packed stadium, has seen many ups and downs. However, in IPL 2025, things seem to be in KL Rahul’s favour. On Tuesday, when Rahul led DC to victory against his former team LSG, Sanjiv Goenka tried to shake hands and talk to him, but Rahul ignored Goenka.

KL Rahul Distances Himself from Sanjiv Goenka

KL Rahul hit a six to secure Delhi’s victory. After the match, Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka approached KL Rahul to shake hands and talk. KL Rahul shook hands, but seemingly remembering his former owner’s behaviour, moved on without speaking to Goenka.
Sanjiv Goenka’s reaction suggests regret at letting KL Rahul go. The former LSG captain had led the team to two playoffs. However, a lack of harmony between owner and captain led to their separation before the IPL 2025 auction. LSG brought in new captain Rishabh Pant, who has not performed particularly well this season.

What Happened Between KL Rahul and Sanjiv Goenka?

During the previous IPL season, after Sunrisers Hyderabad’s impressive victory over LSG, a heated argument took place on the field between KL Rahul and owner Sanjiv Goenka. Goenka’s hand gestures clearly indicated that he was reprimanding the then-LSG captain for the team’s poor performance. This was criticised by several former cricketers.

News / Sports / Rahul Ignores Goenka After Delhi's Victory Over Lucknow

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Uri Infiltration Attempt Following Pahalgam Attack: Two Terrorists Killed

National News

Uri Infiltration Attempt Following Pahalgam Attack: Two Terrorists Killed

in 4 hours

Pahalgam Terror Attack: PM Modi Cuts Short Saudi Arabia Visit, Returns to India

National News

Pahalgam Terror Attack: PM Modi Cuts Short Saudi Arabia Visit, Returns to India

in 57 minutes

Pahalgam terror attack: 27 innocents killed, Amit Shah reaches Kashmir; alert in Delhi, Mumbai

National News

Pahalgam terror attack: 27 innocents killed, Amit Shah reaches Kashmir; alert in Delhi, Mumbai

6 hours ago

Pahalgam terror attack: Locals chant ‘Pakistan wake up’, BJP leaders vow strong response

National News

Pahalgam terror attack: Locals chant ‘Pakistan wake up’, BJP leaders vow strong response

6 hours ago

Latest Sports

Rishabh Pant’s Disappointment After Delhi’s Second IPL Loss

Sports

Rishabh Pant’s Disappointment After Delhi’s Second IPL Loss

in 2 hours

Jasprit Bumrah and Smriti Mandhana named world’s best cricketers, honoured with top award

Cricket News

Jasprit Bumrah and Smriti Mandhana named world’s best cricketers, honoured with top award

20 hours ago

KKR Captain Rahane's Disappointment After Fifth IPL 2025 Loss to GT

Sports

KKR Captain Rahane's Disappointment After Fifth IPL 2025 Loss to GT

23 hours ago

Rohit Sharma Credits Abhishek Nayar for Helping Him Overcome Slump

Sports

Rohit Sharma Credits Abhishek Nayar for Helping Him Overcome Slump

23 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.