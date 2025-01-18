scriptRaipur: Legend 90 League to Start on This Date, Many Icons to Play | Latest News | Patrika News
Raipur: Legend 90 League to Start on This Date, Many Icons to Play

New DelhiJan 18, 2025 / 03:17 pm

Patrika Desk

Legend 90 League 2025: The Legend 90 League will be held in Raipur from 6 February to 18 February. This league will feature legendary players such as former Indian cricketers Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, and former New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor.
Other big names participating include former Australian captain Aaron Finch, former Sri Lankan opener Tillakaratne Dilshan, and Martin Guptill.

Chhattisgarh Warriors, Haryana Gladiators, Dubai Giants, Gujarat Samp Army, Delhi Royals, Big Boys, Royal Kings Punjab, and Rajasthan Kings will participate in this league. The new 90-ball format will provide a unique experience of cricket.
Shivain Sharma, Director of the Legend 90 League, said, “We are delighted to bring this league, which will give fans the opportunity to see great cricketers in a new and exciting format. We are confident that this league will create a new history in the world of cricket.”
The Chhattisgarh Warriors team will include players like Martin Guptill, Suresh Raina, and Ambati Rayudu. The Delhi Royals team will feature Shikhar Dhawan and Ross Taylor. Harbhajan Singh will play for the Haryana Gladiators, while Dwayne Bravo will represent the Rajasthan Kings. Former Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan will play for the Dubai Giants.
Shikhar Dhawan, who will be playing for the Delhi Royals, expressed his excitement, saying, “I am very excited to play for the Delhi Royals this season. I am ready to showcase my best form on the field. Thank you for all the love and support from my fans.”
In addition, England all-rounder Moeen Ali will also be playing in the league. With legendary players and a new format, the Legend 90 League is poised to be a memorable experience for cricket lovers.

