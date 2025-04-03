scriptRCB Captain Blames Senior Batsmen After Crushing Home Defeat Against GT | Latest News | Patrika News
IPL 2025
Sports

RCB Captain Blames Senior Batsmen After Crushing Home Defeat Against GT

RCB vs GT Match Highlights: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) suffered an eight-wicket defeat at the hands of Gujarat Titans (GT) at home.

BharatApr 03, 2025 / 09:13 am

Patrika Desk

RCB vs GT Match Highlights: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) suffered an 8-wicket defeat at the hands of Gujarat Titans (GT) on Wednesday at their home ground, the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Batting first after losing the toss, RCB managed 169 runs for the loss of eight wickets in their allotted 20 overs, thanks to a half-century by Liam Livingstone.
In response, Gujarat Titans comfortably chased down the target with two wickets remaining and 13 balls to spare. Following the home defeat, RCB captain Rajat Patidar appeared extremely unhappy with his top-order batsmen. Without naming them directly, he held Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, and Devdutt Padikkal responsible for the loss.

‘We shouldn’t have lost 3 wickets after the powerplay’

Following their first defeat in IPL 2025, Rajat Patidar said that they were aiming for a target around 190, not 200, but losing early wickets in the powerplay proved detrimental. Commenting on the early dismissals of Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, and Devdutt Padikkal, he said, “I think the intent was good, but we shouldn’t have lost 3 wickets after the powerplay; that was one wicket too many.”

Praised Jitesh, Livingstone and David

Patidar further added that the bowlers did a commendable job trying to defend the total, and it was impressive to see them hold on until the 18th over. He praised the batting performances of Jitesh, Liam Livingstone, and Tim David, stating, “The way Jitesh, Liam Livingstone and Tim David batted was positive for us. We are confident about our batting line-up; they are showing some positive intent, which is very good for us.”

We bowled professionally considering the wicket – Shubman Gill

Meanwhile, GT captain Shubman Gill stated that restricting RCB to 170 was a good effort. He commented on the wicket, saying, “Sometimes there’s something special about the wicket. You can score 250 runs and also take early wickets. There was something for the fast bowlers in the first 7-8 overs, and we knew that if we took early wickets, we would stay in the game. We batted professionally considering the wicket.”

News / Sports / RCB Captain Blames Senior Batsmen After Crushing Home Defeat Against GT

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Waqf Amendment Bill Passed Amidst Opposition Uproar in Lok Sabha

National News

Waqf Amendment Bill Passed Amidst Opposition Uproar in Lok Sabha

in 4 hours

Trump's Reciprocal Tariffs: 26% Duty on India

World

Trump's Reciprocal Tariffs: 26% Duty on India

in 4 hours

RCB Captain Blames Senior Batsmen After Crushing Home Defeat Against GT

Sports

RCB Captain Blames Senior Batsmen After Crushing Home Defeat Against GT

in 5 hours

Sikandar Box Office Day 4: Collections Plummet, Film Faces Flop Fears

Bollywood

Sikandar Box Office Day 4: Collections Plummet, Film Faces Flop Fears

in 5 hours

Latest Sports

New Zealand Thrash Pakistan by 84 Runs, Clinch ODI Series

Sports

New Zealand Thrash Pakistan by 84 Runs, Clinch ODI Series

16 hours ago

Dhoni to Play Only Six IPL 2025 Matches: Fleming

Sports

Dhoni to Play Only Six IPL 2025 Matches: Fleming

16 hours ago

Digvesh Rathi's Notebook Celebration Costs Him Dearly: IPL Imposes Heavy Fine

Sports

Digvesh Rathi's Notebook Celebration Costs Him Dearly: IPL Imposes Heavy Fine

19 hours ago

New Zealand Suffer Setback Ahead of Second ODI Against Pakistan

Sports

New Zealand Suffer Setback Ahead of Second ODI Against Pakistan

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.