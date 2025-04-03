RCB Captain Blames Senior Batsmen After Crushing Home Defeat Against GT

In response, Gujarat Titans comfortably chased down the target with two wickets remaining and 13 balls to spare. Following the home defeat, RCB captain Rajat Patidar appeared extremely unhappy with his top-order batsmen. Without naming them directly, he held Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, and Devdutt Padikkal responsible for the loss.

‘We shouldn’t have lost 3 wickets after the powerplay’ Following their first defeat in IPL 2025, Rajat Patidar said that they were aiming for a target around 190, not 200, but losing early wickets in the powerplay proved detrimental. Commenting on the early dismissals of Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, and Devdutt Padikkal, he said, “I think the intent was good, but we shouldn’t have lost 3 wickets after the powerplay; that was one wicket too many.”

Praised Jitesh, Livingstone and David Patidar further added that the bowlers did a commendable job trying to defend the total, and it was impressive to see them hold on until the 18th over. He praised the batting performances of Jitesh, Liam Livingstone, and Tim David, stating, “The way Jitesh, Liam Livingstone and Tim David batted was positive for us. We are confident about our batting line-up; they are showing some positive intent, which is very good for us.”