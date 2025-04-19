RCB Creates Ignominious IPL Record with 5-Wicket Loss to Punjab Kings

RCB Suffers Most Home Losses Royal Challengers Bangalore now holds the ignominious record of suffering the most defeats at a single venue in the Indian Premier League. This was RCB’s 46th loss at their home ground in Bengaluru. Delhi Capitals are second on the list with 45 losses at their home ground in Delhi. Kolkata Knight Riders are third, having lost 38 matches in Kolkata.

Most IPL Losses at a Single Venue 46 – RCB in Bengaluru 45 – DC in Delhi 38 – KKR in Kolkata 34 – MI in Wankhede 30 – PBKS in Mohali

RCB Winless at Home This Season – Lost to Gujarat Titans by 8 wickets – Lost to Gujarat Titans by 8 wickets

– Lost to Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets – Lost to Punjab Kings by 5 wickets