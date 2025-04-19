scriptRCB Creates Ignominious IPL Record with 5-Wicket Loss to Punjab Kings | Latest News | Patrika News
RCB Creates Ignominious IPL Record with 5-Wicket Loss to Punjab Kings

RCB IPL Record: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) suffered a five-wicket defeat against Punjab Kings at their home ground in a rain-affected match. This loss has added a shameful record to RCB’s IPL history.

BharatApr 19, 2025 / 09:52 am

Patrika Desk

RCB IPL Record: The 34th match of IPL 2025 was played on Friday between RCB (Royal Challengers Bangalore) and Punjab Kings at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Delayed by rain, the match was reduced to 14 overs per side. Batting first after losing the toss, RCB managed only 95 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in their allotted 14 overs. In reply, Punjab Kings chased down the target with five wickets to spare, with 11 balls remaining. This is yet another home defeat for RCB, this time by 5 wickets. This loss has also added a shameful record to RCB’s IPL history.

RCB Suffers Most Home Losses

Royal Challengers Bangalore now holds the ignominious record of suffering the most defeats at a single venue in the Indian Premier League. This was RCB’s 46th loss at their home ground in Bengaluru. Delhi Capitals are second on the list with 45 losses at their home ground in Delhi. Kolkata Knight Riders are third, having lost 38 matches in Kolkata.

Most IPL Losses at a Single Venue

46 – RCB in Bengaluru

45 – DC in Delhi

38 – KKR in Kolkata

34 – MI in Wankhede

30 – PBKS in Mohali

RCB Winless at Home This Season

– Lost to Gujarat Titans by 8 wickets
– Lost to Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets

– Lost to Punjab Kings by 5 wickets

