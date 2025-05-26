RCB Hit with Setback: Jacob Bethell Departs Ahead of IPL 2025 Playoffs

RCB’s Post Royal Challengers Bangalore, posting on their official X account, wrote: “Gun talent. Top blokes. Thank you, Jacob and Lungi, for bringing your magic both on and off the field this season. It’s been an absolute pleasure having you with us. Your energy, skill, and presence will be missed. ❤️ Until next time! 🫡 #PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB”.
RCB Team for IPL 2025 Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarwal, Rajat Patidar (Captain), Jitesh Sharma (Wicketkeeper), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Blessing Muzarabani, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma, Rasiq Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Liam Livingstone, Swapnil Singh, Philip Salt, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh, Josh Hazlewood and Nuwan Thushara.