RCB Hit with Setback: Jacob Bethell Departs Ahead of IPL 2025 Playoffs

RCB suffers a setback before the start of the IPL 2025 playoffs with the departure of batsman Jacob Bethell. This follows the earlier release of fast bowler Lungi Ngidi due to national duty.

•May 26, 2025 / 12:06 pm• Patrika Desk

Jacob Bethell Left RCB Ahead Of IPL 2025 Playoffs: RCB, having performed brilliantly in IPL 2025, has already secured a place in the playoffs. They now need just one more win to secure a spot in Qualifier 1. However, news is emerging that their batsman, Jacob Bethell, has left the team and will not be playing for the remainder of the season. Earlier, the replacement for fast bowler Lungi Ngidi had been announced due to national duty. RCB has now confirmed both departures via social media.

RCB’s Post Royal Challengers Bangalore, posting on their official X account, wrote: “Gun talent. Top blokes. Thank you, Jacob and Lungi, for bringing your magic both on and off the field this season. It’s been an absolute pleasure having you with us. Your energy, skill, and presence will be missed. ❤️ Until next time! 🫡 #PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB”. 𝐆𝐮𝐧 𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐭. 𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐛𝐥𝐨𝐤𝐞𝐬. Thank you, Jacob and Lungi, for bringing your magic both on and off the field this season. It’s been an absolute pleasure having you with us. Your energy, skill, and presence will be missed. ❤️ #ನಮ್ಮRCB… Until next time! 🫡 #PlayBold pic.twitter.com/zPxOdthSc5 — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) May 26, 2025 RCB Team for IPL 2025 Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarwal, Rajat Patidar (Captain), Jitesh Sharma (Wicketkeeper), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Blessing Muzarabani, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma, Rasiq Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Liam Livingstone, Swapnil Singh, Philip Salt, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh, Josh Hazlewood and Nuwan Thushara. Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarwal, Rajat Patidar (Captain), Jitesh Sharma (Wicketkeeper), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Blessing Muzarabani, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma, Rasiq Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Liam Livingstone, Swapnil Singh, Philip Salt, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh, Josh Hazlewood and Nuwan Thushara.