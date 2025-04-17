RCB vs PBKS: Bengaluru Pitch Favours Batsmen, High-Scoring Encounter Expected

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium Pitch Report The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium pitch in Bengaluru is traditionally considered to be batsman-friendly. The short boundaries and flat pitch make it easy to hit long shots, resulting in generally high-scoring matches. However, fast bowlers might find some swing and seam movement at the start of an innings. As the game progresses, the challenge increases for them. The presence of dew, especially in the second innings, makes it difficult for bowlers to grip the ball, causing it to slip from their hands.

Spin bowlers face even more difficulty due to the dew affecting their grip. This is why teams winning the toss generally prefer to bowl first to take advantage of the dew in the second innings.