RCB vs PBKS: Bengaluru Pitch Favours Batsmen, High-Scoring Encounter Expected

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025: The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium pitch is traditionally considered to be batsman-friendly. The short boundaries and flat pitch make it easy to hit big shots, resulting in generally high-scoring matches.

Apr 17, 2025

Patrika Desk

The 34th match of the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be played between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS). Both teams will be aiming for victory at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru to maintain their winning momentum and strengthen their position in the points table. Cricket fans can expect exciting batting displays, intense bowling battles, and fierce competition at this high-scoring venue.

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium Pitch Report

The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium pitch in Bengaluru is traditionally considered to be batsman-friendly. The short boundaries and flat pitch make it easy to hit long shots, resulting in generally high-scoring matches. However, fast bowlers might find some swing and seam movement at the start of an innings. As the game progresses, the challenge increases for them. The presence of dew, especially in the second innings, makes it difficult for bowlers to grip the ball, causing it to slip from their hands.
Spin bowlers face even more difficulty due to the dew affecting their grip. This is why teams winning the toss generally prefer to bowl first to take advantage of the dew in the second innings.

Bengaluru Weather Report

The weather in Bengaluru on 18 April is expected to be warm and partly cloudy. There is a slight chance of light rain, but a mix of sunshine and clouds will prevail throughout the day. According to the meteorological department, the maximum temperature during the day is likely to reach around 34 degrees Celsius. In the evening, it is expected to drop to 22 degrees Celsius. Humidity will be around 40%.

