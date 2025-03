Rishabh Pant Nominated for Laureus World Sports Award's Comeback of the Year

Mar 04, 2025

Rishabh Pant Nominated for Laureus World Sports Award: Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant has been nominated for the Laureus World Sports Award. Pant has been included in the Best Comeback of the Year category. In December 2023, Rishabh Pant was seriously injured in a car accident. He returned to the field after almost a year. This award is given to athletes who have made a remarkable comeback after overcoming life-threatening situations.

The award ceremony will be held in Madrid on 21 April. Facing Competition from Five Other Athletes Along with Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant, five other athletes have been nominated for the Laureus World Sports Award in the Best Comeback of the Year category. These include Brazilian gymnast Rebeca Andrade, American swimmer Caleb Dressel, Swiss skier Lara Gut-Behrami, Spanish motorcyclist Marc Márquez, and Australian swimmer Ariarne Titmus.