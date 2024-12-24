scriptRitu Phogat Returns: Post-maternity, the Indian Tigress ready to roar at ONE 171 | Latest News | Patrika News
Ritu Phogat Returns: Post-maternity, the Indian Tigress ready to roar at ONE 171

India’s top Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter, Ritu Phogat, is set to make her much-anticipated return to the ring.

New DelhiDec 24, 2024 / 02:42 pm

India’s number one Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter, Ritu Phogat, is set to make her return to the ring. She has announced her participation in the ‘ONE 171: Qatar’ tournament, scheduled for 20 February in Qatar. Known as “The Indian Tigress” in the world of MMA, Phogat will face veteran Japanese fighter Ayaka Miura, who has impressively won her last three bouts.
The 30-year-old Phogat, who transitioned from wrestling to MMA, boasts a record of 7-3. This means she has won seven matches and lost three. She entered the world of MMA in 2019, marking her debut with a first-round knockout victory against South Korean fighter Nam Hee Kim.
Ritu Phogat, a Commonwealth wrestling gold medallist, successfully reached the finals of the ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix Championship. However, she lost to the veteran Thai fighter Stamp in the final. Phogat’s last fight was in September 2022. She subsequently got married later that year and gave birth to a son this year. She is now ready for her comeback , aiming to give her all to become a world champion.

