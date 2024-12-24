Ritu Phogat Returns: Post-maternity, the Indian Tigress ready to roar at ONE 171

The 30-year-old Phogat, who transitioned from wrestling to MMA, boasts a record of 7-3. This means she has won seven matches and lost three. She entered the world of MMA in 2019, marking her debut with a first-round knockout victory against South Korean fighter Nam Hee Kim.

Ritu Phogat, a Commonwealth wrestling gold medallist, successfully reached the finals of the ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix Championship. However, she lost to the veteran Thai fighter Stamp in the final. Phogat’s last fight was in September 2022. She subsequently got married later that year and gave birth to a son this year. She is now ready for her comeback , aiming to give her all to become a world champion.