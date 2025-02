Champions Trophy 2025 IND vs PAK: Rohit Sharma Breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s Record

Not only this, but as an opener, Rohit Sharma also joined an elite club including Sachin Tendulkar (15310), Sanath Jayasuriya (12740), Chris Gayle (10179), Adam Gilchrist (9200), and Sourav Ganguly (9146). Surpassed Sachin Tendulkar However, leaving behind all other batsmen, Rohit Sharma became the fastest opener to score 9000 ODI runs. He achieved this feat in his 181st innings. Before him, the record for the fastest 9000 runs as an opener belonged to Sachin Tendulkar, who achieved this feat in 197 innings.

Earlier, Indian opener Rohit Sharma had completed 11000 runs in ODI cricket against Bangladesh. He became the second-fastest batsman to reach this milestone after Virat Kohli. Openers with 9000 ODI Runs 1) Sachin Tendulkar – 15310 runs in 340 innings

2) Sanath Jayasuriya – 12740 runs in 383 innings 3) Chris Gayle – 10179 runs in 274 innings 4) Adam Gilchrist – 9200 runs in 259 innings 5) Sourav Ganguly – 9146 runs in 236 innings

6) Rohit Sharma – 9000 runs in 181 innings** Fastest 9000 ODI Runs as an Opener 1) 181 innings – Rohit Sharma 2) 197 innings – Sachin Tendulkar 3) 231 innings – Sourav Ganguly

4) 246 innings – Chris Gayle 5) 253 innings – Adam Gilchrist 6) 268 innings – Sanath Jayasuriya