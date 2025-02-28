scriptRohit Sharma's Income to Receive Significant Boost: Lakhs Monthly Without Playing | Latest News | Patrika News
Rohit Sharma's Income to Receive Significant Boost: Lakhs Monthly Without Playing

Indian ODI and Test cricket team captain Rohit Sharma’s income is set for a massive boost. The remarkable aspect is that he will receive lakhs of rupees every month without even playing. How will this happen? Let’s find out.

Rohit Sharma is in Dubai, where the Indian cricket team is playing the Champions Trophy 2025. While Pakistan is hosting the tournament, India is playing all its matches in Dubai. The Indian team has already won its first two matches in the tournament and secured its place in the semi-finals. This has boosted the team’s confidence. Meanwhile, big news has emerged regarding the income of Rohit, the captain of the Indian ODI and Test cricket teams. Rohit’s income is set to see a significant increase. The remarkable aspect is that he won’t even have to play for this. He will receive lakhs of rupees every month without playing.

How will Rohit receive lakhs of rupees every month?

Hearing that Rohit will receive lakhs of rupees every month without playing, it’s natural to wonder how this is possible. In fact, Rohit has rented out his luxurious apartment. This apartment is located in the Lower Parel area of Mumbai (Mumbai). Renting out this apartment will earn Rohit ₹2.6 lakhs every month.

Rohit’s apartment worth crores

Rohit purchased the apartment he rented out in 2013 with his father, Gurunath Sharma (Gurunath Sharma), for ₹5.46 crores. This apartment is located in Lodha Marquis—The Park in Lower Parel, built by Macrotech Developers Limited (Lodha Group). It has a carpet area of 1,298 square feet and includes two car parking spaces.
