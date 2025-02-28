Rohit Sharma's Income to Receive Significant Boost: Lakhs Monthly Without Playing

How will Rohit receive lakhs of rupees every month? Hearing that Rohit will receive lakhs of rupees every month without playing, it’s natural to wonder how this is possible. In fact, Rohit has rented out his luxurious apartment. This apartment is located in the Lower Parel area of Mumbai (Mumbai). Renting out this apartment will earn Rohit ₹2.6 lakhs every month.

Rohit’s apartment worth crores Rohit purchased the apartment he rented out in 2013 with his father, Gurunath Sharma (Gurunath Sharma), for ₹5.46 crores. This apartment is located in Lodha Marquis—The Park in Lower Parel, built by Macrotech Developers Limited (Lodha Group). It has a carpet area of 1,298 square feet and includes two car parking spaces.