Security Breach at Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025: Fan Grabs Afghan Player After Victory

Unexpected Post-Match Incident While the Afghan team was celebrating their victory over England, an unexpected incident occurred. A person ran onto the pitch attempting to embrace Afghan players, even grabbing one player’s collar. Security personnel swiftly intervened and removed the individual from the field. The identity of the person remains unclear.

Previous Pitch Incursions This is the second incident during the Champions Trophy where someone breached security and accessed the pitch. Previously, during a New Zealand versus Bangladesh match, a supporter of a Pakistani militant group ran onto the field, disrupting the game and attempting to grab Rachin Ravindra. Security personnel apprehended the intruder, and subsequently, access restrictions were imposed at all Pakistani cricket venues.