scriptSecurity Breach at Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025: Fan Grabs Afghan Player After Victory | Latest News | Patrika News
Sports

Security Breach at Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025: Fan Grabs Afghan Player After Victory

AFG vs ENG Match Highlights: Security has once again been breached at the 2025 Champions Trophy, being played in Pakistan.

BharatFeb 27, 2025 / 01:06 pm

Patrika Desk

IND vs AFG Match Highlights
Afghanistan vs England Match Highlights: Afghanistan registered a historic eight-run victory over England in a thrilling Champions Trophy 2025 match at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday night. This is Afghanistan’s second consecutive win over England in ICC events, following their victory in the 2023 ODI World Cup.
The Afghan team celebrated wildly on the field after their win, but the celebrations were interrupted when a person attempted to embrace an Afghan player. Security personnel immediately apprehended and removed the individual from the stadium. This is not the first security breach involving players during the Champions Trophy.

Unexpected Post-Match Incident

While the Afghan team was celebrating their victory over England, an unexpected incident occurred. A person ran onto the pitch attempting to embrace Afghan players, even grabbing one player’s collar. Security personnel swiftly intervened and removed the individual from the field. The identity of the person remains unclear.

Previous Pitch Incursions

This is the second incident during the Champions Trophy where someone breached security and accessed the pitch. Previously, during a New Zealand versus Bangladesh match, a supporter of a Pakistani militant group ran onto the field, disrupting the game and attempting to grab Rachin Ravindra. Security personnel apprehended the intruder, and subsequently, access restrictions were imposed at all Pakistani cricket venues.

Pakistan’s Security Exposed

This incident highlights significant flaws in Pakistan’s security arrangements for such a major event. If the PCB does not implement stronger security measures for upcoming matches, further incidents could occur, especially given previous threats to disrupt the tournament.

News / Sports / Security Breach at Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025: Fan Grabs Afghan Player After Victory

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Jaipur: Rave party busted, 70 female students among 150 held

Special

Jaipur: Rave party busted, 70 female students among 150 held

in 51 minutes

Uttar Pradesh: Couple blackmails BJP leader with morphed photos, demands Rs 10 lakh

Crime

Uttar Pradesh: Couple blackmails BJP leader with morphed photos, demands Rs 10 lakh

in 14 minutes

Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Rain Threat Looms Over Rawalpindi Match

Cricket News

Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Rain Threat Looms Over Rawalpindi Match

9 minutes ago

UP rain alert: Weather turns, heavy rain for three days in many districts!

UP News

UP rain alert: Weather turns, heavy rain for three days in many districts!

in 56 minutes

Latest Sports

Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Rain Threat Looms Over Rawalpindi Match

Cricket News

Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Rain Threat Looms Over Rawalpindi Match

9 minutes ago

Rachin Ravindra’s Record-Breaking Century Propels New Zealand into Champions Trophy Semifinals

Cricket News

Rachin Ravindra’s Record-Breaking Century Propels New Zealand into Champions Trophy Semifinals

2 days ago

Shoaib Akhtar lashes out after Pakistan’s defeat to India, calls Babar Azam a ‘fraud player’

Sports

Shoaib Akhtar lashes out after Pakistan’s defeat to India, calls Babar Azam a ‘fraud player’

2 days ago

IND vs PAK: Captain Rizwan’s Pain Spills Out After Loss to India, Blames These Players

Sports

IND vs PAK: Captain Rizwan’s Pain Spills Out After Loss to India, Blames These Players

3 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.