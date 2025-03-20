scriptShakib Al Hasan Cleared of Bowling Action Suspensions | Latest News | Patrika News
Shakib Al Hasan Cleared of Bowling Action Suspensions

Shakib Al Hasan (Shakib Al Hasan) has successfully passed the bowling action test on his third attempt, after failing twice previously. Expressing his delight, Shakib said, “I am allowed to bowl again.”

BharatMar 20, 2025 / 10:04 am

Patrika Desk

Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib Al Hasan

Experienced Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has breathed a sigh of relief after serving a ban for a suspect bowling action for several months. The 37-year-old Shakib had twice failed bowling action tests, but on his third attempt, his action has been cleared. This will be a relief for Shakib, as the bowling ban had ruled him out of Bangladesh’s Champions Trophy team.

Bowling Action Deemed Illegal in 2024

Shakib Al Hasan’s bowling action first came under scrutiny during a County Championship match for Surrey against Somerset in September 2024. Following this, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) suspended him and declared his bowling action illegal after an independent investigation.

Bowling Action Test Passed in England

Following the declaration of his action as illegal, two separate reassessments were conducted. The first was in England and the second in India. Shakib failed both attempts, leading to his suspension from bowling. However, he was fortunate on the third occasion, successfully passing his bowling action test in England.

‘I have been cleared to bowl again’

When Cricbuzz contacted Shakib Al Hasan, he happily confirmed the news. He stated that the news (regarding the bowling test) is correct and that he has been cleared to bowl again.

