Shakib Al Hasan Cleared of Bowling Action Suspensions

Bowling Action Deemed Illegal in 2024 Shakib Al Hasan’s bowling action first came under scrutiny during a County Championship match for Surrey against Somerset in September 2024. Following this, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) suspended him and declared his bowling action illegal after an independent investigation.

Bowling Action Test Passed in England Following the declaration of his action as illegal, two separate reassessments were conducted. The first was in England and the second in India. Shakib failed both attempts, leading to his suspension from bowling. However, he was fortunate on the third occasion, successfully passing his bowling action test in England.