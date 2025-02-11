scriptShastri Names New Zealand as Biggest Champions Trophy Threat | Shastri Names New Zealand as Biggest Champions Trophy Threat | Latest News | Patrika News
Shastri Names New Zealand as Biggest Champions Trophy Threat

Former India player and head coach Ravi Shastri has named New Zealand as the most dangerous team in the Champions Trophy 2025.

Champions Trophy 2025 Update: Former Indian player and head coach Ravi Shastri has named the most dangerous team in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. This team is neither India nor Pakistan, but New Zealand. Shastri explained his reasoning, stating that New Zealand’s current performance is outstanding. In the triangular series being played in Pakistan, New Zealand has won the first two matches, securing a place in the final.
Shastri highlighted that star players like Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, and Daryl Mitchell are individually capable of winning matches and have consistently proven valuable to the team.

Praise for Will O’Rourke

In an ICC review, Ravi Shastri stated, “I believe that New Zealand will be the most dangerous team in the Champions Trophy. Kane Williamson will provide stability to the middle order. Rachin Ravindra is also a dangerous player. They have many players who fully support the team and step up when needed. They have Daryl Mitchell. Will O’Rourke bowls very fast and can prove useful to the team.”

‘Kiwi team possesses useful multitaskers’

He further added that the Kiwi team also has Glenn Phillips, who scores runs quickly in the lower order and also provides the team with an off-spin option. “You can see they have multitaskers who are extremely useful as a team. When you watch them from the outside, you know they play as a unit. They truly hunt. Therefore, they can be dangerous.”

…So, the elimination of either India or Pakistan in the group stage is certain

It is noteworthy that on the strength of these players, New Zealand had comprehensively defeated India in the Test series. Now, the New Zealand team is playing a triangular series with Pakistan and South Africa. The Kiwi team has defeated Pakistan and Africa to reach the final. New Zealand is in Group A of the Champions Trophy 2025 along with Pakistan, India, and Bangladesh. If the Kiwi team replicates its current performance in the CT, then the elimination of either India or Pakistan in the group stage is certain.

