Shastri Names New Zealand as Biggest Champions Trophy Threat

Shastri highlighted that star players like Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, and Daryl Mitchell are individually capable of winning matches and have consistently proven valuable to the team. Praise for Will O’Rourke In an ICC review, Ravi Shastri stated, “I believe that New Zealand will be the most dangerous team in the Champions Trophy. Kane Williamson will provide stability to the middle order. Rachin Ravindra is also a dangerous player. They have many players who fully support the team and step up when needed. They have Daryl Mitchell. Will O’Rourke bowls very fast and can prove useful to the team.”

‘Kiwi team possesses useful multitaskers’ He further added that the Kiwi team also has Glenn Phillips, who scores runs quickly in the lower order and also provides the team with an off-spin option. “You can see they have multitaskers who are extremely useful as a team. When you watch them from the outside, you know they play as a unit. They truly hunt. Therefore, they can be dangerous.”