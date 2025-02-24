scriptShoaib Akhtar lashes out after Pakistan’s defeat to India, calls Babar Azam a ‘fraud player’ | Shoaib Akhtar lashes out after Pakistan&#39;s defeat to India, calls Babar Azam a &#39;fraud player&quot; | Latest News | Patrika News
Shoaib Akhtar lashes out after Pakistan’s defeat to India, calls Babar Azam a ‘fraud player’

IND vs PAK, Champions Trophy 2025: Shoaib Akhtar stated on a local TV channel programme, “I don’t want to talk about the Pakistan cricket team. I’m only doing this because I’m getting paid.”

Feb 24, 2025

Patrika Desk

बाबर आजम

IND vs PAK, Champions Trophy 2025: India registered their second consecutive victory in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, defeating Pakistan by 6 wickets on Sunday. With this being Pakistan’s second consecutive loss in the tournament, their hopes of reaching the semi-finals have significantly diminished. They now depend on the results of other teams in Group A.
This has led to immense disappointment among Pakistani cricket fans, and former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has strongly criticised Babar Azam, even going so far as to call him a “fraud”.

Speaking on a local TV channel, Shoaib Akhtar said, “I don’t want to talk about the Pakistan cricket team. I’m only doing this because I’m getting paid. It’s a waste of time. I’ve been witnessing the decline of Pakistan cricket since 2001. I’ve worked with captains whose personalities changed three times a day.”
He further stated, “You always compare Babar Azam with Virat Kohli. Tell me, who is Virat Kohli’s hero? It’s Sachin Tendulkar, who scored 100 international centuries. Virat Kohli is carrying forward Sachin’s legacy. On the other hand, who is Babar Azam’s hero? You’ve chosen the wrong hero. Your thinking itself is different. You’ve been a fraud from the start.”
The former Pakistani speedster added, “Babar Azam isn’t the real king; Virat Kohli is. Look at his performance. He has established his dominance worldwide. Babar should come out of his PR machinery. Pakistan needs a better player. If Babar Azam is a better player, then tell me about his best performance against India.”
Despite a good start against India, Babar Azam failed to score a big total. He faced 26 balls, scoring 23 runs with 5 fours. While chasing a target of 321 against New Zealand, he played a slow innings, scoring 64 runs off 90 balls with 6 fours and a six.

