Siraj's Historic Six-Wicket Haul in Edgbaston: 32-Year Record Broken

Mohammed Siraj's 6-Wicket Haul: The third day's play in the second Test between India and England at Edgbaston has concluded. India reached 64/1 in their second innings, with KL Rahul on 28 and Karun Nair on 7 not out. India had a first-innings lead of 180 runs, giving them an overall lead of 244 runs. Earlier, Mohammed Siraj produced a stellar performance on the third day, taking 6 wickets to restrict England to 407. Siraj's performance created history, making him the first bowler in 32 years to achieve a 6-wicket haul in this match.