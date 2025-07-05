Siraj's Historic Six-Wicket Haul in Edgbaston: 32-Year Record Broken

Mohammed Siraj's 6-Wicket Haul: The third day's play in the second Test between India and England at Edgbaston has concluded. India reached 64/1 in their second innings, with KL Rahul on 28 and Karun Nair on 7 not out. India had a first-innings lead of 180 runs, giving them an overall lead of 244 runs. Earlier, Mohammed Siraj produced a stellar performance on the third day, taking 6 wickets to restrict England to 407. Siraj's performance created history, making him the first bowler in 32 years to achieve a 6-wicket haul in this match.
Mohammed Siraj became the fifth Indian fast bowler after Amar Singh, Chetan Sharma, Ishant Sharma, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar to take a five-wicket haul in England. He also became the first visiting bowler to take a 6-wicket haul at Edgbaston since 1993. This is Siraj's fourth five-wicket haul and his second-best bowling performance after his 6-15 against South Africa in Cape Town in 2024.
England's first innings ended at 407. Resuming on 77/3, they lost five wickets for 84 runs. Jamie Smith and Harry Brook then added 303 runs for the sixth wicket, rescuing England from a precarious position and avoiding the follow-on.
Brook was dismissed for 158, the sixth wicket to fall. The next four wickets fell for only 20 runs. Jamie Smith remained unbeaten on 184. For India, Mohammed Siraj (मोहम्मद सिराज) took six wickets and Akash Deep four.
By dismissing England for 407, India took a 180-run lead in the first innings. The Indian team started their second innings aggressively. The pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul batted in a one-day international style, adding 51 runs in 7.3 overs. However, Jaiswal was dismissed on the very next ball.
He scored 28 runs off 22 balls, including six fours, before falling to Josh Tongue. Thereafter, India scored only 13 runs in 32 balls. Rahul is currently batting on 28 runs off 38 balls, including six fours. Karun Nair is unbeaten on 7 off 18 balls. The team score is 64/1.