SL vs AUS: Steve Smith named Australia captain again, squad announced for Sri Lanka tour

This 16-member squad includes Travis Head alongside Steve Smith. There was speculation that Head might be appointed captain for this tour, but the team management has shown faith in Smith. Travis Head will serve as the vice-captain. Besides Cummins, fast bowler Josh Hazlewood and all-rounder Mitchell Marsh have also been omitted from the squad. Hazlewood is out due to a strain and shin injury. Selectors overlooked Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell. Marsh had a completely unsuccessful Test series against India. Cummins has decided not to tour Sri Lanka due to the birth of his second child.

The squad includes three young players alongside Sam Constantios. 21-year-old uncapped Cooper Connolly has been selected for the first time. Connolly, Todd Murphy, and Matthew Kuhnemann will get a chance to play on the slow pitches of Asia. These two spinners will support Nathan Lyon. McSweeney, who was dropped mid-series against India, has also been included.

Introducing our 16-player squad for our Qantas Men's Tour of Sri Lanka 🇱🇰#SLvAUS pic.twitter.com/BUWJHr5Zz4 — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) January 9, 2025 Connolly's selection marks his first appearance in the Test team. He is a spin bowler as well as a batsman. He has played 4 first-class matches, scoring 309 runs at an average of 61.80 in 6 innings. He has scored 3 fifties, with a highest score of 90. He has also taken 3 wickets. He has also played 2 ODIs and 2 international T20s for Australia.

Australia squad for Sri Lanka tour:

Steve Smith (Captain), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Travis Head (Vice-captain), Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Constantios, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Nathan McSweeney, Todd Murphy, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster