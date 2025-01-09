scriptSL vs AUS: Steve Smith named Australia captain again, squad announced for Sri Lanka tour | Latest News | Patrika News
Sports

SL vs AUS: Steve Smith named Australia captain again, squad announced for Sri Lanka tour

This 16-member squad includes Travis Head alongside Steve Smith. There was speculation that Head might be appointed captain for this tour.

New DelhiJan 09, 2025 / 11:56 am

Patrika Desk

Australia Playing XI Announced
Sri Lanka vs Australia Test series: Ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2024-25 final, Australia will play a two-match Test series against Sri Lanka. Cricket Australia (CA) has announced a 16-member squad for this series. Veteran batsman Steve Smith will once again captain the team. Regular captain Pat Cummins has been rested and will not be part of this series due to personal reasons.
This 16-member squad includes Travis Head alongside Steve Smith. There was speculation that Head might be appointed captain for this tour, but the team management has shown faith in Smith. Travis Head will serve as the vice-captain. Besides Cummins, fast bowler Josh Hazlewood and all-rounder Mitchell Marsh have also been omitted from the squad. Hazlewood is out due to a strain and shin injury. Selectors overlooked Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell. Marsh had a completely unsuccessful Test series against India. Cummins has decided not to tour Sri Lanka due to the birth of his second child.
The squad includes three young players alongside Sam Constantios. 21-year-old uncapped Cooper Connolly has been selected for the first time. Connolly, Todd Murphy, and Matthew Kuhnemann will get a chance to play on the slow pitches of Asia. These two spinners will support Nathan Lyon. McSweeney, who was dropped mid-series against India, has also been included.
Connolly’s selection marks his first appearance in the Test team. He is a spin bowler as well as a batsman. He has played 4 first-class matches, scoring 309 runs at an average of 61.80 in 6 innings. He has scored 3 fifties, with a highest score of 90. He has also taken 3 wickets. He has also played 2 ODIs and 2 international T20s for Australia.
Australia squad for Sri Lanka tour:
Steve Smith (Captain), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Travis Head (Vice-captain), Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Constantios, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Nathan McSweeney, Todd Murphy, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster
 

News / Sports / SL vs AUS: Steve Smith named Australia captain again, squad announced for Sri Lanka tour

