Smith Breaks Ponting's Record, Achieves Another Milestone After 10,000 Test Runs

SL vs AUS 2nd Test: Australian star batsman Steve Smith has become the highest run-scorer in Test matches in the Asian subcontinent. He surpassed the record previously held by former Australian captain Ricky Ponting.

Feb 07, 2025

Patrika Desk

Steve Smith
SL vs AUS 2nd Test Highlights: Australia’s star player Steve Smith has had a memorable Test series against Sri Lanka. During the second Test against Sri Lanka, Smith achieved another milestone. He broke former Australian captain Ricky Ponting’s record for the most runs scored in the Asian subcontinent. Recently, after falling short of 10,000 Test runs at 9999 runs at the end of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Steve Smith created history by completing 10,000 Test runs in the first Test played in Galle.

Record for Most Runs in the Asian Subcontinent

Former Australian captain Ponting previously held the record for the most runs scored in the Asian subcontinent. Ponting scored 1889 runs in 48 innings at an average of 41.97. Steve Smith needed only 27 runs to surpass Ponting and achieved this feat in Australia’s first innings of the second Test. Notably, on the first day of this match, he became the Australian Test cricketer with the most catches (non-wicketkeeper), surpassing Ponting in this record as well.

Smith Says: “I’ve Always Enjoyed Playing Spin in the Subcontinent”

On the first day of the match, Steve Smith stated, “I’ve always enjoyed playing spin in the subcontinent. It’s different from playing spin at home. You have to adopt different methods to score and survive, especially when the wickets are very challenging.” Before this series, Smith had only been part of one series win in the Asian subcontinent, which was against Pakistan in 2022.

