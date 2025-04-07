scriptSRH's Cummins Expresses Frustration After Fourth Straight Defeat Against GT's Pace Attack | Latest News | Patrika News
IPL 2025
Sports

SRH's Cummins Expresses Frustration After Fourth Straight Defeat Against GT's Pace Attack

SRH vs GT Match Highlights: Gujarat Titans defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by seven wickets in their 19th IPL 2025 encounter on Sunday. This was SRH’s fourth consecutive loss. Following the defeat, Pat Cummins expressed his disappointment, stating that it was difficult to play against the opposition’s fast bowlers.

BharatApr 07, 2025 / 08:31 am

Patrika Desk

pat_cummins.jpg
SRH vs GT Match Highlights: The 19th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) was played on Sunday, 6 April, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Gujarat Titans (GT). Winning the toss and electing to bat first, SRH managed only 152 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in their allotted 20 overs. In response, Gujarat Titans comfortably chased down the target, reaching the total with seven wickets remaining and 20 balls to spare. This is Hyderabad’s fourth consecutive defeat. Hyderabad’s only win was a high-scoring match against Rajasthan Royals. Since then, they have suffered losses against Lucknow Super Giants, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, and now Gujarat.
Following the defeat, Pat Cummins blamed the pitch, stating that it was difficult for his fast bowlers.

It was extremely difficult for our fast bowlers – Cummins

After the match, Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins commented on his home ground, saying that the Hyderabad wicket is a bit challenging. He added that taking a few early wickets puts you in the game. The ball wasn’t spinning much. There was some dew in the second innings, but they batted really well. He further stated that it was extremely difficult for his fast bowlers today.

Bowlers are the deciders of the game – Gill

Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill said that bowlers are the deciders of the game, especially in this format. Many people talk about big hitters, but bowlers win you matches. We wanted to play shots all around the ground, which was discussed between me and Washington Sundar. Regarding Sundar not playing in the Mumbai match, Gill said that although Sundar was wearing his pads, the impact player rule necessitates changing plans frequently.

Praise for Siraj’s bowling and fielding

Gill praised Sundar’s batting, stating it was about playing good cricketing shots, and once they had a 30-40 run partnership, the match was firmly in their favour. He also spoke highly of Mohammed Siraj’s aggressive energy in both bowling and fielding.

News / Sports / SRH's Cummins Expresses Frustration After Fourth Straight Defeat Against GT's Pace Attack

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Fake Currency Alert: 4 Lakh in Counterfeit Notes Seized in Banswara, 11 Arrested

Special

Fake Currency Alert: 4 Lakh in Counterfeit Notes Seized in Banswara, 11 Arrested

in 5 hours

Student's Fear of Failing 12th Board Leads to Suicide

Crime

Student's Fear of Failing 12th Board Leads to Suicide

in 4 hours

Rajasthan Housing Board to Launch New Housing Scheme in Five Cities

Special

Rajasthan Housing Board to Launch New Housing Scheme in Five Cities

10 hours ago

SRH's Cummins Expresses Frustration After Fourth Straight Defeat Against GT's Pace Attack

Sports

SRH's Cummins Expresses Frustration After Fourth Straight Defeat Against GT's Pace Attack

in 4 hours

Latest Sports

Rohit Sharma Injury: Mumbai Indians Receive Setback as Head Coach Reveals Update

Cricket News

Rohit Sharma Injury: Mumbai Indians Receive Setback as Head Coach Reveals Update

2 days ago

Chennai Aims to Halt Delhi's Winning Streak on Chepauk's Spin-Friendly Pitch

Cricket News

Chennai Aims to Halt Delhi's Winning Streak on Chepauk's Spin-Friendly Pitch

3 days ago

Venkatesh Iyer’s jibe at Hyderabad after whirlwind innings against SRH

Sports

Venkatesh Iyer’s jibe at Hyderabad after whirlwind innings against SRH

3 days ago

RCB Captain Blames Senior Batsmen After Crushing Home Defeat Against GT

Sports

RCB Captain Blames Senior Batsmen After Crushing Home Defeat Against GT

4 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.