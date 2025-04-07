SRH's Cummins Expresses Frustration After Fourth Straight Defeat Against GT's Pace Attack

Following the defeat, Pat Cummins blamed the pitch, stating that it was difficult for his fast bowlers. It was extremely difficult for our fast bowlers – Cummins After the match, Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins commented on his home ground, saying that the Hyderabad wicket is a bit challenging. He added that taking a few early wickets puts you in the game. The ball wasn’t spinning much. There was some dew in the second innings, but they batted really well. He further stated that it was extremely difficult for his fast bowlers today.

Bowlers are the deciders of the game – Gill Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill said that bowlers are the deciders of the game, especially in this format. Many people talk about big hitters, but bowlers win you matches. We wanted to play shots all around the ground, which was discussed between me and Washington Sundar. Regarding Sundar not playing in the Mumbai match, Gill said that although Sundar was wearing his pads, the impact player rule necessitates changing plans frequently.