Third T20 International series between India and Bangladesh: Suryakumar Can Beat Virat’s Record

Sports

Fastest 2500 runs in T20i: In today’s match at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium, Suryakumar Yadav’s eyes will be on Virat Kohli’s massive record. Suryakumar Yadav will equal Kohli’s record by scoring just 39 runs today.

New DelhiOct 09, 2024 / 01:13 pm

Patrika Desk

The second match of the third T20 International series between India and Bangladesh will be played at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium today, October 9. Led by Suryakumar Yadav, the Indian team will aim to take an unbeaten 2-0 lead in the series. In the first match played in Gwalior, India registered an easy 7-wicket win. Earlier, under Rohit Sharma’s leadership, the Indian team had whitewashed Bangladesh 2-0 in the Test series. Now, Suryakumar Yadav will look to clean-sweep Bangladesh in T20 as well. Along with this, his eyes will also be on Virat Kohli’s massive record today.

Surya’s Stormy innings against Bangladesh

If captain Suryakumar Yadav plays another brilliant innings today, he will equal Virat Kohli’s record. In the first T20 match against Bangladesh, Suryakumar Yadav played a stormy innings of 29 runs off just 14 balls, which included 26 runs (2 fours and 3 sixes) from boundaries alone. He has already scored 2 centuries and 24 half-centuries in T20.

Virat Kohli’s record

If Surya scores 39 runs today, he will complete 2500 runs. With this, he will become the second Indian batsman to score 2500 runs in the fewest matches in T20 International format and will equal Virat Kohli’s record. Kohli had completed 2500 runs in 73 matches, and today Surya will also play his 73rd match.

Babar Azam holds the record

The fastest 2500 runs in T20 International cricket, Pakistan’s former captain Babar Azam holds the record. He had completed 2500 runs in 67 matches. After him, Virat Kohli (73 matches) is in the second spot, followed by Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan (76 matches) and Australia’s Aaron Finch (78 matches) in the third and fourth spots respectively.

