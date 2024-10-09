Third T20 International series between India and Bangladesh: Suryakumar Can Beat Virat’s Record

Surya’s Stormy innings against Bangladesh If captain Suryakumar Yadav plays another brilliant innings today, he will equal Virat Kohli’s record. In the first T20 match against Bangladesh, Suryakumar Yadav played a stormy innings of 29 runs off just 14 balls, which included 26 runs (2 fours and 3 sixes) from boundaries alone. He has already scored 2 centuries and 24 half-centuries in T20.

Virat Kohli’s record If Surya scores 39 runs today, he will complete 2500 runs. With this, he will become the second Indian batsman to score 2500 runs in the fewest matches in T20 International format and will equal Virat Kohli’s record. Kohli had completed 2500 runs in 73 matches, and today Surya will also play his 73rd match.