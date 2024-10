Rules For Hong Kong Sixes tournament – 8 to 12 teams participate. – Each team has 6 players. – Except for the wicketkeeper, every player has to bowl one over. – In the final match, one over has 8 balls, while in others, it has 6.

– Each team has to bowl 5 overs. – If five batsmen get out before completing 5 overs, the fifth batsman can only run and cannot bat. – A batsman has to retire at 31 runs, but he can come back to the crease if other batsmen get out or retire.