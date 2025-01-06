scriptTeam India's 18-Match WTC 2025-27 Campaign Unveiled | Latest News | Patrika News
Team India's 18-Match WTC 2025-27 Campaign Unveiled

Team India’s WTC 2025-2027 Full Schedule: Each team will play six series in the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle from 2025-2027 – three at home and three away.

New DelhiJan 06, 2025 / 01:24 pm

Team India
India’s Test Matches in WTC 2025-2027: Following a 3-1 series defeat against Australia, the Indian team has been eliminated from the World Test Championship (WTC) final. This marks the third consecutive time India has missed out on a place in the final. The next WTC cycle will commence in July, and its official schedule has been announced.

Indian Team to Play 9 Matches at Home and 9 Abroad

In the WTC 2025-27, the Indian team will play a total of 18 Test matches across six series. Nine of these matches will be played at home, and nine will be played abroad. Each team in the WTC plays six series, three at home and three away. India will play series at home against the West Indies, South Africa, and Australia. Away matches will be played against England, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka.

Campaign to Begin with England Tour in June

India will commence its campaign with a tour of England in June, playing a five-match Test series. This will be followed by a two-match home series against the West Indies in October and a two-match series against South Africa visiting India in November.

Matches Against Sri Lanka, New Zealand, and England

In August 2026, India will tour Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series, followed by a two-match series in New Zealand. Finally, in January-February 2027, India will host Australia for the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT).
India’s WTC 2025-27 Schedule
June to August 2025 – England vs India (5 Tests)
October 2025 – India vs West Indies (2 Tests)
November 2025 – India vs South Africa (2 Tests)
August 2026 – Sri Lanka vs India (2 Tests)
October 2026 – New Zealand vs India (2 Tests)
January to February 2027 – India vs Australia (5 Tests)
Australia will play the most matches in the next WTC, with 22 Test matches. England will play 21 Tests in this cycle, with India in third place with 18 matches. New Zealand will play 16, and South Africa will play 14 matches. Pakistan will play 13 Test matches, while Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will play the fewest, with 12 each. The WTC 2025-27 final will be played in June 2027.
 

#WorldTestChampionship2025 so far we know

Team India's 18-Match WTC 2025-27 Campaign Unveiled

IND vs AUS: Rohit-Kohli fail again, Jaiswal shines - image

IND vs AUS: Rohit-Kohli fail again, Jaiswal shines

West Indies to Play Test Series in Pakistan After 18-Year Gap - image

West Indies to Play Test Series in Pakistan After 18-Year Gap

Pakistan Coaching Chaos: Jason Gillespie Quits as Head Coach Amid Leadership Turmoil - image

Pakistan Coaching Chaos: Jason Gillespie Quits as Head Coach Amid Leadership Turmoil

WI vs BAN: Bangladesh creates history on West Indies’ soil after 15 years - image

WI vs BAN: Bangladesh creates history on West Indies’ soil after 15 years

