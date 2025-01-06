Team India's 18-Match WTC 2025-27 Campaign Unveiled

Indian Team to Play 9 Matches at Home and 9 Abroad In the WTC 2025-27, the Indian team will play a total of 18 Test matches across six series. Nine of these matches will be played at home, and nine will be played abroad. Each team in the WTC plays six series, three at home and three away. India will play series at home against the West Indies, South Africa, and Australia. Away matches will be played against England, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka.

Campaign to Begin with England Tour in June India will commence its campaign with a tour of England in June, playing a five-match Test series. This will be followed by a two-match home series against the West Indies in October and a two-match series against South Africa visiting India in November.

Matches Against Sri Lanka, New Zealand, and England In August 2026, India will tour Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series, followed by a two-match series in New Zealand. Finally, in January-February 2027, India will host Australia for the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT).

India’s WTC 2025-27 Schedule

June to August 2025 – England vs India (5 Tests)

October 2025 – India vs West Indies (2 Tests)

November 2025 – India vs South Africa (2 Tests)

August 2026 – Sri Lanka vs India (2 Tests)

October 2026 – New Zealand vs India (2 Tests)

January to February 2027 – India vs Australia (5 Tests)

Australia will play the most matches in the next WTC, with 22 Test matches. England will play 21 Tests in this cycle, with India in third place with 18 matches. New Zealand will play 16, and South Africa will play 14 matches. Pakistan will play 13 Test matches, while Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will play the fewest, with 12 each. The WTC 2025-27 final will be played in June 2027.