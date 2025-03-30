scriptThree Years After Shane Warne’s Death: Shocking Revelation | Latest News | Patrika News
Three Years After Shane Warne’s Death: Shocking Revelation

Following the death of Warn, a bottle of the drug Kamagra was removed from his villa. This was revealed by a police officer investigating the case, who stated that he had been instructed to conceal this fact.

BharatMar 30, 2025 / 07:05 pm

Patrika Desk

Shane Warne death mystery: Three years after the death of Australian spin bowling legend Shane Warne in 2022, a shocking revelation has emerged. The cricketing icon was found dead in his villa in Thailand in March 2022, with the official cause of death attributed to a heart attack by the police. However, a new twist has surfaced.
According to a report in the Daily Mail, a bottle of the drug Kamagra was removed from Warne’s villa after his death. A police officer involved in the investigation revealed this, stating that they were instructed to conceal this fact. Kamagra is a sexual enhancement drug used to treat erectile dysfunction, containing sildenafil citrate, similar to Viagra. This medication can be dangerous for individuals with pre-existing heart conditions.
A Thai police officer disclosed, “Our senior officers ordered us to remove the bottle. These instructions came from above. I believe senior Australian officials were also involved, as they did not want their national hero’s end to be revealed in this way.” The officer also mentioned the presence of vomit and bloodstains at the scene, making it difficult to determine the exact amount of Kamagra Warne consumed before his death.
These new revelations raise serious questions about whether crucial evidence was deliberately concealed to protect Shane Warne’s legacy. The post-mortem report attributed his death to natural causes, specifically a heart attack. However, the recent disclosures have created a sensation, suggesting that Kamagra consumption may have contributed to the heart attack.

