Varun Chakravarthy’s Shocking Revelation: ‘I Thought It Was All Over’

Varun Chakravarthy on Comeback: Varun Chakravarthy played a pivotal role in India’s Champions Trophy 2025 victory, delivering a stellar performance. Reflecting on his journey, Varun has made some surprising revelations.

BharatMar 15, 2025 / 09:48 am

Patrika Desk

Varun Chakravarthy on Comeback: India’s enigmatic spinner, Varun Chakravarthy, played a crucial role in India’s Champions Trophy victory, delivering a stellar performance. Indian selectors surprisingly included him in the squad at the last minute, replacing Yashasvi Jaiswal. He wasn’t initially included in the playing eleven for the first two matches. However, upon getting his chance in the third match, he stunned everyone by taking a five-wicket haul. He has now made some startling revelations.
Recalling the 2021 T20 World Cup, he said that after the team’s early exit from the tournament, he received threatening calls. At that time, he felt everything was over.

‘I fell into depression’

In an interview on a YouTube channel, Varun Chakravarthy shared some difficult experiences from his life, saying, “It was a very bad time for me. I fell into depression because I felt I wasn’t doing justice even after being selected for the World Cup. I regretted not taking a single wicket in that tournament. After that, I was out of the team for three consecutive years. I felt that a comeback was far more difficult than my debut.”

‘I thought it was all over’

Varun (वरुण) explained that after the 2021 T20 World Cup, he felt his international cricket career might be over. He said he had to undergo some changes and worked hard. He mentioned having to change his daily routine and practice. Previously, he would practice with 50 balls in a session; he doubled that, without knowing if he would ever make a comeback. After three years, he felt it was all over. Then, after winning the IPL, he received a call, which made him very happy.

‘I had to hide many times’ – Varun

Varun revealed that he received threats after the 2021 World Cup. Immediately after the 2021 World Cup, he received threatening calls. He was told not to come to India, and that even if he tried, he wouldn’t be able to. People even came to his house looking for him. He had to hide many times. He said that when he looks back at those things and the praise he’s receiving now, it makes him happy. It’s worth noting that in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Varun Chakravarthy took 9 wickets at an average of just 15.11 in three matches.

