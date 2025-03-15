Varun Chakravarthy’s Shocking Revelation: ‘I Thought It Was All Over’

Recalling the 2021 T20 World Cup, he said that after the team’s early exit from the tournament, he received threatening calls. At that time, he felt everything was over. ‘I fell into depression’ In an interview on a YouTube channel, Varun Chakravarthy shared some difficult experiences from his life, saying, “It was a very bad time for me. I fell into depression because I felt I wasn’t doing justice even after being selected for the World Cup. I regretted not taking a single wicket in that tournament. After that, I was out of the team for three consecutive years. I felt that a comeback was far more difficult than my debut.”

‘I thought it was all over’ Varun (वरुण) explained that after the 2021 T20 World Cup, he felt his international cricket career might be over. He said he had to undergo some changes and worked hard. He mentioned having to change his daily routine and practice. Previously, he would practice with 50 balls in a session; he doubled that, without knowing if he would ever make a comeback. After three years, he felt it was all over. Then, after winning the IPL, he received a call, which made him very happy.