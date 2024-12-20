Virat Kohli and Anushka leaving India? New destination revealed, shifting soon with family!

London Relocation Confirmed Kohli has been frequently spotted in London over the past few years. Notably, his son Ayaan was born in London on 15th February. The couple also owns a property in London, where they plan to reside after their move.

Coach Confirms the News Rajkumar Sharma told a media house, "Yes, Virat is planning to shift to London with his wife Anushka Sharma and children. He is leaving India and will soon settle there. Currently, he is spending more time with his family, until his cricket commitments keep him busy."

Significant Time Spent in London This Year Virat and his family spent a considerable part of this year in London. Following his son’s birth, Kohli returned to India after India’s T20 World Cup victory in June. However, after playing the ODI series against Sri Lanka in July, Kohli returned to the UK and stayed there until August.

Balancing Cricket and Family Life Kohli returned to India at the start of the domestic season, where he played two Tests against Bangladesh and three against New Zealand. However, following a 0-3 defeat to New Zealand, Kohli and his family remained in India. He celebrated his birthday in November with his close ones.