Virat Kohli and Anushka leaving India? New destination revealed, shifting soon with family!

Virat and Anushka: Virat Kohli’s childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma has confirmed that Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, his wife Anushka Sharma, and their children Vamika and Akash are set to move to London soon. Sharma did not provide more details about the decision but hinted that Kohli plans to spend the remainder of his life in the UK after retiring from cricket.
Kohli has been frequently spotted in London over the past few years. Notably, his son Ayaan was born in London on 15th February. The couple also owns a property in London, where they plan to reside after their move.
Rajkumar Sharma told a media house, “Yes, Virat is planning to shift to London with his wife Anushka Sharma and children. He is leaving India and will soon settle there. Currently, he is spending more time with his family, until his cricket commitments keep him busy.”
Virat and his family spent a considerable part of this year in London. Following his son’s birth, Kohli returned to India after India’s T20 World Cup victory in June. However, after playing the ODI series against Sri Lanka in July, Kohli returned to the UK and stayed there until August.
Kohli returned to India at the start of the domestic season, where he played two Tests against Bangladesh and three against New Zealand. However, following a 0-3 defeat to New Zealand, Kohli and his family remained in India. He celebrated his birthday in November with his close ones.
It is speculated that Kohli’s move to London is part of his long-term planning, and he is relocating there with his family.
