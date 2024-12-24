West Indies to Play Test Series in Pakistan After 18-Year Gap

Amir Jangoo Makes Test Debut Amir Jangoo has been selected for the West Indies Test team touring Pakistan for the first time. Jangoo recently scored an unbeaten 104 runs off 83 balls in his One Day International (ODI) debut against Bangladesh. He has consistently performed well in regional cricket. Craig Brathwaite will continue to captain the team. The return of spinner Gudakesh Motie is also noteworthy.

Shamarh Brooks and Alzarri Joseph Out Due to Injury Shamarh Brooks will miss the series due to injury, while Alzarri Joseph is unavailable. This Test series will be the last for both teams in the World Test Championship 2023-25 season. However, it will not affect the World Test Championship points table as both teams are already out of the final race. The first Test match will be played from 16 January.