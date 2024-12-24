scriptWest Indies to Play Test Series in Pakistan After 18-Year Gap | Latest News | Patrika News
West Indies to Play Test Series in Pakistan After 18-Year Gap

After an 18-year hiatus, the West Indies cricket team is set to play a Test series in Pakistan. Following a terrorist attack on the Sri Lankan team bus, the West Indies had also avoided touring Pakistan.

Dec 24, 2024 / 02:33 pm

west indies tour of pakistan
The West Indies cricket team is set to play a Test series in Pakistan after an 18-year gap. The two-match series is scheduled for January 2025, and the West Indies team has already been announced. The last time the West Indies played a Test series in Pakistan was in 2006. Following a terrorist attack on the Sri Lankan team bus in Pakistan in 2009, most countries refrained from playing Test cricket there. However, with several teams successfully touring Pakistan in recent years, the West Indies are now ready to overcome past concerns and resume the series.

Amir Jangoo Makes Test Debut

Amir Jangoo has been selected for the West Indies Test team touring Pakistan for the first time. Jangoo recently scored an unbeaten 104 runs off 83 balls in his One Day International (ODI) debut against Bangladesh. He has consistently performed well in regional cricket. Craig Brathwaite will continue to captain the team. The return of spinner Gudakesh Motie is also noteworthy.

Shamarh Brooks and Alzarri Joseph Out Due to Injury

Shamarh Brooks will miss the series due to injury, while Alzarri Joseph is unavailable. This Test series will be the last for both teams in the World Test Championship 2023-25 season. However, it will not affect the World Test Championship points table as both teams are already out of the final race. The first Test match will be played from 16 January.

West Indies Squad for Pakistan Test Series

Craig Brathwaite (Captain), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Jermaine Blackwood, Joshua Da Silva, Justin Greaves, Tevyn Imlach, Amir Jangoo, Keacy Carty, Kavem Hodge, Nkrumah Bonner, Michael Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Kemar Roach, Kevin Sinclair, Anderson Phillip, Jaden Seales, and Jomel Warrican.

