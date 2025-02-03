scriptWho is Vaishnavi Sharma? The Cricketer Who Stepped Ahead of Bumrah to Make India World Champion | Who is Vaishnavi Sharma? The Cricketer Who Stepped Ahead of Bumrah to Make India World Champion | Latest News | Patrika News
Who is Vaishnavi Sharma? The Cricketer Who Stepped Ahead of Bumrah to Make India World Champion

Vaishnavi Sharma: The Indian women’s under-19 cricket team’s title win saw a significant contribution from spinner Vaishnavi Sharma. It was her bowling prowess that enabled the Indian team to reach the final.

Feb 03, 2025

Patrika Desk

vaishnavi sharma

India has clinched the ICC Women’s U-19 T20 World Cup title for the second consecutive time, defeating South Africa by 9 wickets. In the final match on Sunday, the South African women’s cricket team won the toss and opted to bat first. This decision proved to be a wrong one as Indian bowlers bundled them out for a mere 82 runs in their allotted 20 overs. India then chased down the modest target of 83 runs, losing only 1 wicket with 52 balls to spare. The Indian Under-19 women’s cricket team reached 84 runs for 1 wicket in 11.2 overs.
In this tournament, the Indian team remained undefeated, successfully defending their ICC Women’s U-19 T20 World Cup title. The Indian Under-19 women’s team defeated West Indies by 9 wickets, Malaysia by 10 wickets, Sri Lanka by 60 runs, Bangladesh by 8 wickets, and Scotland by 150 runs to reach the semi-finals. They then comprehensively defeated England by 9 wickets in the semi-final before beating South Africa in the final.

Tournament’s Most Successful Bowler

Spinner Vaishnavi Sharma played a crucial role in India’s title victory. Her bowling was instrumental in India’s success, reaching the final. Vaishnavi Sharma’s impressive bowling figures speak for themselves: she took a total of 17 wickets in 6 out of 7 matches in the tournament, maintaining an average of 4.35 and an economy rate of 3.36. She emerged as the highest wicket-taker in the tournament.
Compared to Jasprit Bumrah’s performance in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, Under-19 cricketer Vaishnavi Sharma appears to have performed even better. In the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, Jasprit Bumrah took 15 wickets in 8 matches at an average of 8.26 and an economy rate of 4.17.

Vaishnavi Sharma’s Match-by-Match Performance

In the tournament, she took 5 wickets for 5 runs in 4 overs against Malaysia, which included a maiden over. In this match, she achieved a hat-trick, becoming the first Indian and the third woman in the world to achieve this feat in the U19 Women’s T20 World Cup.
Against Sri Lanka, Vaishnavi bowled economically, taking 1 wicket for 3 runs in 4 overs, including a maiden over. Against Bangladesh, she took 3 wickets for 15 runs in 4 overs, and against Scotland, she took 3 wickets for 5 runs in 2 overs. In the semi-final against England, she took 3 wickets for 23 runs in 4 overs, and in the final against South Africa, she took 2 wickets for 23 runs in 4 overs.

Who is Vaishnavi Sharma? The Cricketer Who Stepped Ahead of Bumrah to Make India World Champion

