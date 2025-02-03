Who is Vaishnavi Sharma? The Cricketer Who Stepped Ahead of Bumrah to Make India World Champion

In this tournament, the Indian team remained undefeated, successfully defending their ICC Women’s U-19 T20 World Cup title. The Indian Under-19 women’s team defeated West Indies by 9 wickets, Malaysia by 10 wickets, Sri Lanka by 60 runs, Bangladesh by 8 wickets, and Scotland by 150 runs to reach the semi-finals. They then comprehensively defeated England by 9 wickets in the semi-final before beating South Africa in the final.

Tournament’s Most Successful Bowler Spinner Vaishnavi Sharma played a crucial role in India’s title victory. Her bowling was instrumental in India’s success, reaching the final. Vaishnavi Sharma’s impressive bowling figures speak for themselves: she took a total of 17 wickets in 6 out of 7 matches in the tournament, maintaining an average of 4.35 and an economy rate of 3.36. She emerged as the highest wicket-taker in the tournament.

6⃣ Matches

1⃣7⃣ Wickets

A hat-trick to her name as well! 🙌 Congratulations to Vaishnavi Sharma – the Highest Wicket-Taker in the #U19WorldCup! 🔝 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/Mb9e7cfFsD— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) February 2, 2025 Compared to Jasprit Bumrah’s performance in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, Under-19 cricketer Vaishnavi Sharma appears to have performed even better. In the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, Jasprit Bumrah took 15 wickets in 8 matches at an average of 8.26 and an economy rate of 4.17. Compared to Jasprit Bumrah’s performance in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, Under-19 cricketer Vaishnavi Sharma appears to have performed even better. In the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, Jasprit Bumrah took 15 wickets in 8 matches at an average of 8.26 and an economy rate of 4.17.

Vaishnavi Sharma’s Match-by-Match Performance In the tournament, she took 5 wickets for 5 runs in 4 overs against Malaysia, which included a maiden over. In this match, she achieved a hat-trick, becoming the first Indian and the third woman in the world to achieve this feat in the U19 Women’s T20 World Cup.

Against Sri Lanka, Vaishnavi bowled economically, taking 1 wicket for 3 runs in 4 overs, including a maiden over. Against Bangladesh, she took 3 wickets for 15 runs in 4 overs, and against Scotland, she took 3 wickets for 5 runs in 2 overs. In the semi-final against England, she took 3 wickets for 23 runs in 4 overs, and in the final against South Africa, she took 2 wickets for 23 runs in 4 overs.