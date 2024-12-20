WI vs BAN: Bangladesh Makes History, Sweeps West Indies 3-0 in T20 Series

Batting first, Bangladesh posted a challenging 189 runs, thanks to an unbeaten 72 by Jakir Ali and a 39-run contribution from Parvez Hossain Emon. In response, the West Indies were bowled out for a paltry 109, thanks to the incisive bowling of Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, and Mahedi Hasan. Shoriful Islam claimed three wickets, while Taskin Ahmed and Mahedi Hasan each took two.

The West Indies’ innings began disastrously, losing six wickets for just 60 runs. Brandon King (0), Justin Greaves (6), Nicholas Pooran (15), Rovman Powell (2), Roston Chase (0), and Johnson Charles (23) all fell cheaply. Romario Shepherd and Gudakesh Motie then steadied the ship for a while.

In the 15th over, Shoriful Islam broke the partnership by dismissing Gudakesh Motie (12) and followed it up by removing Alzarri Joseph (1). Romario Shepherd offered some resistance, scoring a 33-run knock off 27 balls, including a four and three sixes. However, the Bangladesh bowlers eventually bowled out the West Indies for 109 in 16.4 overs, securing an 80-run victory. Shoriful Islam finished with three wickets, while Taskin Ahmed and Mahedi Hasan each took two. Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Hasan Mahmud chipped in with a wicket each.

Earlier, Bangladesh, after winning the toss, elected to bat. They lost three wickets for 65 runs before Jakir Ali and Mehidy Hasan Miraz steadied the innings. Ali smashed a 72-run knock off 41 balls, including three fours and six sixes.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz contributed 29 runs, while Parvez Hossain Emon scored a quick 39 off 21 balls. Liton Kumar Das (14) and Tanzim Hasan Sakib (17) also made contributions. Bangladesh finished their 20 overs at 189 for 7. For the West Indies, Romario Shepherd took two wickets, while Alzarri Joseph, Roston Chase, and Gudakesh Motie each claimed one.