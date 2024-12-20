scriptWI vs BAN: Bangladesh Makes History, Sweeps West Indies 3-0 in T20 Series | Latest News | Patrika News
Sports

WI vs BAN: Bangladesh Makes History, Sweeps West Indies 3-0 in T20 Series

Batting first, Bangladesh posted a challenging 189 runs, thanks to unbeaten 72 by Jakir Ali and a solid 39 by Hussain Emon. In reply, the Caribbean team was bowled out for a paltry 109, thanks to the fiery bowling of Rishad Hussain, Taskeen Ahmed, and Mahed Hasan.

New DelhiDec 20, 2024 / 01:06 pm

Patrika Desk

West Indies vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20: The final match of the three-match T20 series between the West Indies and Bangladesh was played at the Arnos Vale Stadium in St Vincent. Bangladesh delivered a stellar performance, defeating the West Indies by 80 runs. This historic victory marked Bangladesh’s first-ever 3-0 clean sweep over the West Indies on their home turf.
Batting first, Bangladesh posted a challenging 189 runs, thanks to an unbeaten 72 by Jakir Ali and a 39-run contribution from Parvez Hossain Emon. In response, the West Indies were bowled out for a paltry 109, thanks to the incisive bowling of Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, and Mahedi Hasan. Shoriful Islam claimed three wickets, while Taskin Ahmed and Mahedi Hasan each took two.
The West Indies’ innings began disastrously, losing six wickets for just 60 runs. Brandon King (0), Justin Greaves (6), Nicholas Pooran (15), Rovman Powell (2), Roston Chase (0), and Johnson Charles (23) all fell cheaply. Romario Shepherd and Gudakesh Motie then steadied the ship for a while.
In the 15th over, Shoriful Islam broke the partnership by dismissing Gudakesh Motie (12) and followed it up by removing Alzarri Joseph (1). Romario Shepherd offered some resistance, scoring a 33-run knock off 27 balls, including a four and three sixes. However, the Bangladesh bowlers eventually bowled out the West Indies for 109 in 16.4 overs, securing an 80-run victory. Shoriful Islam finished with three wickets, while Taskin Ahmed and Mahedi Hasan each took two. Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Hasan Mahmud chipped in with a wicket each.
Earlier, Bangladesh, after winning the toss, elected to bat. They lost three wickets for 65 runs before Jakir Ali and Mehidy Hasan Miraz steadied the innings. Ali smashed a 72-run knock off 41 balls, including three fours and six sixes.
Mehidy Hasan Miraz contributed 29 runs, while Parvez Hossain Emon scored a quick 39 off 21 balls. Liton Kumar Das (14) and Tanzim Hasan Sakib (17) also made contributions. Bangladesh finished their 20 overs at 189 for 7. For the West Indies, Romario Shepherd took two wickets, while Alzarri Joseph, Roston Chase, and Gudakesh Motie each claimed one.

News / Sports / WI vs BAN: Bangladesh Makes History, Sweeps West Indies 3-0 in T20 Series

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Jaipur Gas Tanker Blast: 5 Burnt Alive, Over 60 Vehicles Destroyed

National News

Jaipur Gas Tanker Blast: 5 Burnt Alive, Over 60 Vehicles Destroyed

in 4 hours

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Check Latest Rates

National News

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Check Latest Rates

in 2 hours

CAT Results: 14 students achieve 100 percentile, IIM Calcutta announces results

Results

CAT Results: 14 students achieve 100 percentile, IIM Calcutta announces results

in 2 hours

Gold and Silver Price Today: How much have rates dropped? Check prices in your city

National News

Gold and Silver Price Today: How much have rates dropped? Check prices in your city

in 2 hours

Latest Sports

IND vs AUS: Australia Announce Big Changes for Final Two Tests, Key Player Returns After 3 Years

Sports

IND vs AUS: Australia Announce Big Changes for Final Two Tests, Key Player Returns After 3 Years

in 4 hours

Virat Kohli and Anushka leaving India? New destination revealed, shifting soon with family!

Sports

Virat Kohli and Anushka leaving India? New destination revealed, shifting soon with family!

in 3 hours

After R Ashwin, Who’s Next? More Indian Cricketers Likely to Follow Suit After Border-Gavaskar Trophy; These Players in Line

Sports

After R Ashwin, Who’s Next? More Indian Cricketers Likely to Follow Suit After Border-Gavaskar Trophy; These Players in Line

19 hours ago

R Ashwin Announces Sudden Retirement from International Cricket, Gets Emotional Hugging Virat Kohli

Sports

R Ashwin Announces Sudden Retirement from International Cricket, Gets Emotional Hugging Virat Kohli

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.