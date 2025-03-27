World's Largest Cricket Stadium Approved for Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh

The Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) had already revealed its plans for the stadium in January, with a budget of approximately ₹800 crore. ICC Greenlights Amaravati Stadium According to a report by MyKhel, this cricket stadium will be the centerpiece of a 200-acre sports city. The venue is expected to be ready in time to host the 2029 National Games. The stadium will incorporate a sustainable design and utilise solar energy.

Previous Claims Earlier reports claimed that the Andhra Pradesh Cricket Association had requested 60 acres of land from the state government for this project. Funding will be sought from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), in addition to locally sourced funds for construction.