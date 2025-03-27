scriptWorld's Largest Cricket Stadium Approved for Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh | Latest News | Patrika News
World's Largest Cricket Stadium Approved for Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh

World’s Biggest Cricket Stadium: Andhra Pradesh’s Amaravati will be home to the world’s largest cricket stadium. The stadium will have a seating capacity of 132,000. The Andhra Cricket Association has received approval from the ICC for its construction.

Mar 27, 2025

Patrika Desk

World’s Biggest Cricket Stadium: The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is currently the world’s largest cricket stadium, with a seating capacity of approximately 125,000. However, an even larger stadium is set to be built in Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh. This new stadium will boast a seating capacity of 132,000. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has approved the construction of this mega-stadium in Amaravati.
The Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) had already revealed its plans for the stadium in January, with a budget of approximately ₹800 crore.

ICC Greenlights Amaravati Stadium

According to a report by MyKhel, this cricket stadium will be the centerpiece of a 200-acre sports city. The venue is expected to be ready in time to host the 2029 National Games. The stadium will incorporate a sustainable design and utilise solar energy.

Previous Claims

Earlier reports claimed that the Andhra Pradesh Cricket Association had requested 60 acres of land from the state government for this project. Funding will be sought from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), in addition to locally sourced funds for construction.

All Necessary Amenities Present

Amaravati, a city with a population of approximately 900,000, has a modern infrastructure. The city boasts hundreds of hotels, and importantly, a newly completed airport is soon to commence operations. This is a key factor in the ACA’s decision to build the largest stadium in Amaravati.

