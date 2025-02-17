scriptWPL 2025: Delhi Capitals Face Royal Challengers Bangalore | Latest News | Patrika News
WPL 2025: Delhi Capitals Face Royal Challengers Bangalore

So far in the Women’s Premier League, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore have clashed five times.

Feb 17, 2025

Patrika Desk

WPL 2025, DC vs RCB: The fourth match of the third edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) will be played between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore on 17 February. The match will be played at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara at 7:30 PM IST.
Meg Lanning will lead Delhi Capitals, while Smriti Mandhana will captain Royal Challengers Bangalore.

In the first match of WPL 2025, Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Gujarat Giants by 6 wickets, while Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 2 wickets. Both teams registered victories in their opening matches, setting the stage for an exciting clash.

DC vs RCB: Head-to-Head Record

Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore have clashed 5 times in the Women’s Premier League. Delhi Capitals have dominated the head-to-head, winning 4 out of 5 matches against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Royal Challengers Bangalore secured their first win against Delhi Capitals in the WPL 2025 final.

Probable Playing XIs:

Delhi Capitals Women- Meg Lanning (Captain), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Alice Capsey, Neki Prasad, Sarah Bryce, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women- Smriti Mandhana (Captain), Dane van Niekerk, Ellyse Perry, Raveena Bisht, Richa Ghosh, Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Preeti Bose, VJ Joshitha, Renuka Singh Thakur

