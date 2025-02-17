WPL 2025: Delhi Capitals Face Royal Challengers Bangalore

Meg Lanning will lead Delhi Capitals, while Smriti Mandhana will captain Royal Challengers Bangalore. In the first match of WPL 2025, Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Gujarat Giants by 6 wickets, while Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 2 wickets. Both teams registered victories in their opening matches, setting the stage for an exciting clash.

DC vs RCB: Head-to-Head Record Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore have clashed 5 times in the Women’s Premier League. Delhi Capitals have dominated the head-to-head, winning 4 out of 5 matches against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Royal Challengers Bangalore secured their first win against Delhi Capitals in the WPL 2025 final.