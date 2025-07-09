9 July 2025,

Wednesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Sports

Wrestler Sushil Kumar Returns to Railway Duty After 4 Years, Granted Bail in Murder Case

Sushil Kumar, (Sushil Kumar) had been in judicial custody since 2021 in connection with the murder of fellow wrestler Sagar Dhankhar (Sagar Dhankhar). The Delhi High Court recently granted him bail, citing inordinate delays in the trial proceedings.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 09, 2025

Delhi HC grants bail to wrestler Sushil Kumar in Sagar Dhankar murder case
Sushil Kumar had been in judicial custody since 2021 in connection with the murder of a fellow wrestler. (Photo - ANI)

Wrestler Sushil Kumar: Two-time Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar has officially resumed his duties at Northern Railway after being granted bail in a high-profile murder case. Sources confirmed this to IANS. The once celebrated star of Indian wrestling reported to the railway office earlier this week.

Why was wrestler Sushil Kumar jailed?

Sushil Kumar was in judicial custody since 2021 in connection with the murder of fellow wrestler Sagar Dhankhar. The Delhi High Court recently granted him bail, citing inordinate delays in the trial process. However, the investigation is still ongoing, and Sushil Kumar's legal battle is far from over.

Sushil Kumar Returns to Railway Job

Railway sources stated that Sushil Kumar, currently appointed as a Senior Commercial Manager in Northern Railway, returned to work in formal attire. Officials confirmed his reinstatement, stating that the process was carried out according to service rules.

Public reaction to Sushil Kumar's return has been mixed. Some criticised the reinstatement of an accused in a murder case, while others argued that until proven guilty, Sushil Kumar is innocent and entitled to resume his professional responsibilities.

Sushil Kumar: Two-Time Olympic Medallist

Sushil Kumar's journey, from a nationally recognised wrestler to an Olympic podium finisher (bronze in Beijing 2008 and silver in London 2012) to an accused in a murder case, has stunned the nation. Currently, the star wrestler seems focused on quietly returning to his normal life. However, with court proceedings still ongoing, the shadow of the case continues to loom over his attempts at a comeback.

Share the news:

Published on:

09 Jul 2025 02:02 pm

English News / Sports / Wrestler Sushil Kumar Returns to Railway Duty After 4 Years, Granted Bail in Murder Case
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

India Vs Eng Test

Top Categories

Health

Bollywood

National

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Code of Conduct

About Us

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.