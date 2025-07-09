Wrestler Sushil Kumar Returns to Railway Duty After 4 Years, Granted Bail in Murder Case

Wrestler Sushil Kumar: Two-time Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar has officially resumed his duties at Northern Railway after being granted bail in a high-profile murder case. Sources confirmed this to IANS. The once celebrated star of Indian wrestling reported to the railway office earlier this week.
Why was wrestler Sushil Kumar jailed?
Sushil Kumar was in judicial custody since 2021 in connection with the murder of fellow wrestler Sagar Dhankhar. The Delhi High Court recently granted him bail, citing inordinate delays in the trial process. However, the investigation is still ongoing, and Sushil Kumar's legal battle is far from over.
Railway sources stated that Sushil Kumar, currently appointed as a Senior Commercial Manager in Northern Railway, returned to work in formal attire. Officials confirmed his reinstatement, stating that the process was carried out according to service rules.
Public reaction to Sushil Kumar's return has been mixed. Some criticised the reinstatement of an accused in a murder case, while others argued that until proven guilty, Sushil Kumar is innocent and entitled to resume his professional responsibilities.
Sushil Kumar's journey, from a nationally recognised wrestler to an Olympic podium finisher (bronze in Beijing 2008 and silver in London 2012) to an accused in a murder case, has stunned the nation. Currently, the star wrestler seems focused on quietly returning to his normal life. However, with court proceedings still ongoing, the shadow of the case continues to loom over his attempts at a comeback.