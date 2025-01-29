scriptWTC Final 2025 Tickets on Sale from 31 January | Latest News | Patrika News
WTC Final 2025 Tickets on Sale from 31 January

Tickets for the WTC Final 2025 will be available for sale from 10:00 AM GMT (UK time) and 3:30 PM IST on 31 January.

New DelhiJan 29, 2025 / 03:56 pm

Patrika Desk

WTC Final 2025: The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Wednesday that tickets for the World Test Championship Final between South Africa and Australia at Lord’s will be available for sale from 31 January.

Current champions Australia secured their place in the 2025 decider after recently defeating India 3-1 in the Border-Gavaskar series. Meanwhile, the Proteas ensured their maiden appearance in the one-off Test match at Lord’s on 11 June by beating Pakistan 2-0 on home soil.
Tickets for the WTC Final 2025 will go on sale at 10:00 GMT (UK time) and 15:30 IST from 31 January. Priority access to tickets will be given to priority fans, including the ICC family, with a 48-hour priority window active from 10:00 GMT on 29 January.
The ICC stated that tickets for this year’s World Test Championship Final start at £45 for adults and £15 for under-16s and can be purchased via worldtestchampionship.com.

The ICC said: “We are delighted to make tickets available for the highly anticipated ICC World Test Championship Final at Lord’s. The ICC World Test Championship has delivered many thrilling contests over the past two years, and this ultimate Test promises even more compelling cricket on the biggest stage.”
ICC Chief Commercial Officer Anurag Dahiya said: “This contest will see the top two teams from the World Test Championship table battle it out, and I encourage fans to purchase tickets as soon as possible to avoid missing out on this fantastic contest.”
Temba Bavuma’s South Africa team will be hoping to win the World Test Championship Final for the first time, while Pat Cummins’ Australia team will be looking to defend the title they won by defeating India at The Oval in 2023. Temba Bavuma said in this regard, “It’s been a month since we secured our place in the ICC World Test Championship Final, and the support we’ve received from our fans has been incredible. There’s a real sense of excitement and pride in South Africa as we look forward to playing against one of the world’s best teams.”
Bavuma added: “Facing Australia is always a tough contest, and doing so at Lord’s, one of the world’s most iconic cricket grounds, makes this occasion even more special. We encourage fans to get their tickets and be a part of a memorable week of Test cricket.”
Australia captain Pat Cummins said: “We’re really looking forward to getting back to Lord’s, lots of great memories there. Our players have worked hard to get to this point, it’s been a focus for us throughout the WTC cycle. Hopefully, we’ll have a big Aussie contingent either coming over or a large expat crowd cheering us on. The crowds we had in Australia last summer were incredible, so it would be great if we could replicate that in London.”

