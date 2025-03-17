scriptYuvraj Singh clashes, then smashes six in fiery IML final! | Latest News | Patrika News
Yuvraj Singh clashes, then smashes six in fiery IML final!

IML 2025 Final: Sachin Tendulkar-led India Masters defeated West Indies Masters by 6 wickets in the final of the International Masters League 2025. The match also witnessed a tense moment when a heated exchange took place between Yuvraj Singh and Tino Best.

BharatMar 17, 2025 / 11:19 am

Patrika Desk

IML 2025 Final: The final match of the International Masters League (IML) 2025 was played on Sunday night at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. West Indies Masters, batting first, posted a score of 148 runs. In response, India Masters chased down the target with ease, achieving victory with four wickets down and 17 balls remaining, thus claiming the trophy. During the match, a heated exchange between Yuvraj Singh and Tino Best was witnessed, after which an angry Yuvraj responded with a towering six.

Dispute between Yuvraj Singh and Tino Best

The incident occurred after the 13th over of India Masters’ innings, when they needed 35 runs to win. Caribbean star Tino Best, after finishing his over, attempted to leave the field. Yuvraj Singh spoke to umpire Billy Bowden, who called Best back. Best did not appreciate this and argued with Yuvraj Singh. The ensuing altercation heightened tension on the field. Commentator Darren Gough remarked that Tino Best doesn’t back down; he’s someone who likes to engage in conversation.

Yuvraj’s Six-Hit Reply

After the altercation, Yuvraj Singh, on strike, hit a massive six, displaying his bat to Tino Best. This scene evoked memories of his six sixes against Stuart Broad in the 2007 T20 World Cup, following a dispute with Andrew Flintoff. However, during the strategic time-out break, a calmer atmosphere prevailed. Yuvraj patted Tino Best on the back, suggesting that all was well between them.

Simmons’ Half-Century Powers West Indies to 148

In the match, West Indies Masters, winning the toss and electing to bat first, scored 148 runs for the loss of seven wickets in their allotted 20 overs. Dwayne Smith scored 45 and Simmons a half-century (57). No other batsman reached the 20-run mark. For India Masters, Vinay Kumar took three wickets and Shahbaz Nadeem two.

India Masters Triumph

Chasing 149 runs, India Masters achieved an easy victory, losing only four wickets with 17 balls to spare. Ambati Rayudu top-scored with a half-century (74), while Sachin Tendulkar contributed 25 runs. It is noteworthy that India Masters had previously defeated Australia Masters in the semi-final.

