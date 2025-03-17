Yuvraj Singh clashes, then smashes six in fiery IML final!

Dispute between Yuvraj Singh and Tino Best The incident occurred after the 13th over of India Masters’ innings, when they needed 35 runs to win. Caribbean star Tino Best, after finishing his over, attempted to leave the field. Yuvraj Singh spoke to umpire Billy Bowden, who called Best back. Best did not appreciate this and argued with Yuvraj Singh. The ensuing altercation heightened tension on the field. Commentator Darren Gough remarked that Tino Best doesn’t back down; he’s someone who likes to engage in conversation.

Yuvraj’s Six-Hit Reply After the altercation, Yuvraj Singh, on strike, hit a massive six, displaying his bat to Tino Best. This scene evoked memories of his six sixes against Stuart Broad in the 2007 T20 World Cup, following a dispute with Andrew Flintoff. However, during the strategic time-out break, a calmer atmosphere prevailed. Yuvraj patted Tino Best on the back, suggesting that all was well between them.

Simmons’ Half-Century Powers West Indies to 148 In the match, West Indies Masters, winning the toss and electing to bat first, scored 148 runs for the loss of seven wickets in their allotted 20 overs. Dwayne Smith scored 45 and Simmons a half-century (57). No other batsman reached the 20-run mark. For India Masters, Vinay Kumar took three wickets and Shahbaz Nadeem two.