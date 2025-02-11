scriptZaheer Khan Accuses Team India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir of Creating Insecurity | Latest News | Patrika News
Sports

Zaheer Khan Accuses Team India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir of Creating Insecurity

Zaheer Khan on Gautam Gambhir: Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has levelled serious allegations against Gautam Gambhir, the head coach of the Indian team, accusing him of fostering insecurity through an overly flexible approach.

BharatFeb 11, 2025 / 01:32 pm

Patrika Desk

Zaheer Khan on Gautam Gambhir
Zaheer Khan on Gautam Gambhir: Doubts are continuously rising regarding the strategy of head coach Gautam Gambhir in the Indian team. Former Indian fast bowler Zaheer Khan has strongly criticised Gambhir, stating that while flexibility in the team is acceptable, it is creating insecurity. He warned Gambhir that this insecurity will undoubtedly harm the Indian head coach. He questioned the team selection and batting combinations. Let us tell you why and what Zaheer Khan has said.

Questions Raised After Shreyas Iyer’s Revelation

In the first ODI against England, Yashasvi Jaiswal opened the innings with Rohit Sharma. Shreyas Iyer revealed after the match that he was not initially part of the playing eleven but was included at the last moment due to Kohli’s knee injury. This raises two questions: firstly, dropping the in-form Shreyas Iyer from number 4, and secondly, dropping Gill from the opening position. This excessive flexibility is causing insecurity.

Criticism of KL Rahul’s Position at Number Six

Similarly, the KL Rahul-Axar Patel experiment has also faced strong criticism. KL Rahul was sent in at number six in both matches, with lower-order batsman Axar Patel batting before him. Zaheer Khan said that flexibility is fine as long as it follows guidelines. He indicated that too many changes can foster insecurity among players.

‘You are creating insecurity…’

Zaheer Khan said on Cricbuzz that you have said that you should have flexibility. The first and second numbers will be there, but the rest of the players will also be flexible. There are also some rules in that flexibility. There are some protocols that you have to follow. Some communication is needed, which will streamline things. Otherwise, you are creating insecurity, which will come back and harm you at some level. You don’t want that to happen. So you have to be prepared to deal with that situation.

‘The entire system needs to be streamlined’

Zaheer further stated that if you compare the approaches of Rahul Dravid and Gautam Gambhir, the situation has become dynamic. You can call it good, bad, or ugly, or how we adapt. Every individual is part of this system, whether it’s senior management, the think tank, the players, or the selectors. They need to assess and streamline the entire system.

News / Sports / Zaheer Khan Accuses Team India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir of Creating Insecurity

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Delhi Chief Minister Race: Two RSS-linked Faces Emerge as Front-Runners

Political

Delhi Chief Minister Race: Two RSS-linked Faces Emerge as Front-Runners

9 minutes ago

Gold Prices Surge: Six-Day Rally Pushes Prices Higher

News

Gold Prices Surge: Six-Day Rally Pushes Prices Higher

40 minutes ago

Ranveer Allahbadia Faces Backlash Over Obscene Comments: FIRs Filed, Parliament Row Looms

National News

Ranveer Allahbadia Faces Backlash Over Obscene Comments: FIRs Filed, Parliament Row Looms

in 4 hours

NEET UG 2025: Bad news for students! Less time to solve paper, announces NMC

Exam

NEET UG 2025: Bad news for students! Less time to solve paper, announces NMC

14 hours ago

Latest Sports

Belinda Bencic Wins First WTA Title After Becoming a Mother

Tennis News

Belinda Bencic Wins First WTA Title After Becoming a Mother

1 day ago

Smith Breaks Ponting's Record, Achieves Another Milestone After 10,000 Test Runs

Sports

Smith Breaks Ponting's Record, Achieves Another Milestone After 10,000 Test Runs

4 days ago

Rohit Sharma Struggles: Fails to Reach Double Digits in Last Six Innings, Averages Just 10.37

Sports

Rohit Sharma Struggles: Fails to Reach Double Digits in Last Six Innings, Averages Just 10.37

4 days ago

IND vs ENG 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma Expresses Disappointment Despite India’s ODI Win

Sports

IND vs ENG 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma Expresses Disappointment Despite India’s ODI Win

4 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.