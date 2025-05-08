script200 km Border Sealed in Sri Ganganagar District Amidst Heightened Security Alert | Latest News | Patrika News
200 km Border Sealed in Sri Ganganagar District Amidst Heightened Security Alert

A team comprising the Superintendent of Police, the Chief Medical Officer (CMHO), and others is on high alert at the border, anticipating a possible retaliatory attack following the airstrike.

Sri GanganagarMay 08, 2025 / 03:54 pm

Patrika Desk

Sri Ganganagar. Following India’s surgical strikes on terrorist bases in Pakistan, soldiers are on high alert along the border. The Border Security Force (BSF) has sealed approximately 200 km of border in Sri Ganganagar district, from Rawalammandi and Suratgarh to Hindumalkoat. Soldiers are vigilantly monitoring the border fence in shifts.

Increased Security on the Border

According to BSF sources, Pakistan had deployed its troops a few days earlier. Pakistan has constructed an earthen embankment well behind the zero line, making it difficult to observe activities on the other side. In response, the BSF has increased the number of personnel at border outposts. The number of night checkpoints has also been increased. Officers from sector and battalion headquarters are also regularly patrolling the border.

No Anxiety Among Villagers

Considering the tension, villagers near the border have been prevented from accessing their fields beyond the fence, but there is no anxiety among the villagers. Villagers from Lakhakam, Khataan, 33 PS, 36 PS, 40 PS, and other villages bordering Pakistan, stated that they will cooperate with the security forces under all circumstances. These villages witnessed the 1965 and 1971 Indo-Pak wars.
Meanwhile, a team comprising the District Collector, Superintendent of Police, and CMHO is on high alert along the border, anticipating a possible retaliatory attack following the air strikes. Police are patrolling border villages. City residents expressed happiness over the surgical strikes and pledged their support for the nation’s decision. A mock drill was observed and understood during the day. In the evening, as soon as the sirens sounded, vehicles on the roads stopped and pulled over to the side.

Appeal to Ignore Rumours

On Wednesday, an Anupgarh police team, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Prashant Kaushik and Station House Officer Ishwar Prasad Jangid, visited border villages. The police interacted with the villagers, briefed them about the current situation, and strictly warned them against rumours. They emphasised the need for vigilance but stressed that there was no need for panic.

Instructions Given to Villagers

The police team appealed to the villagers to immediately report any suspicious individuals, activities, or vehicles to the nearest police station or helpline. They were also urged not to spread or share any false information on social media. DSP Kaushik stated that strict action would be taken against those spreading rumours. The Station House Officer informed that police patrols have been intensified in border villages due to their sensitivity.

Full Cooperation from Villagers

Upon the arrival of police officers in the villages, the villagers welcomed the administration and assured their cooperation in all circumstances. In many places, villagers volunteered to monitor and report any suspicious activity. DSP Kaushik stated that the Anupgarh area is completely calm and normal life continues. People are urged to maintain peace and not be misled by any unverified information.

