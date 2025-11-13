Railway Link Project Approved: Distance Between Sri Ganganagar and Amritsar to Reduce by 150 km

Image: AI
The Ministry of Railways has approved the Firozpur-Patti rail link project. This will reduce the distance between Sri Ganganagar and Amritsar by approximately 150 kilometres. The 25.72-kilometre-long project will be completed at a cost of ₹764.19 crore, of which ₹166 crore will be spent on land acquisition.
This project, sanctioned due to the efforts of the Minister of State for Railways, Ravneet Singh Bittu, will greatly benefit passengers in Punjab as well as Rajasthan. With this new rail line, the distance between Firozpur and Amritsar will reduce from 196 kilometres to 100 kilometres. Additionally, the journey on the Bikaner-Sri Ganganagar-Amritsar rail route will also become shorter.
The project is expected to directly benefit around 10 lakh people and create 2.5 lakh employment opportunities. This route will prove to be extremely useful not only for passengers but also in terms of trade, defence, and industrial development.
The Firozpur-Patti rail link project will benefit the Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan. This project is part of the route connecting Sri Ganganagar to Mumbai. The project will also connect Sri Ganganagar to Firozpur, Amritsar, and other cities in Punjab. Besides Sri Ganganagar, Bikaner and Hanumangarh will also benefit.
Big NewsView All
Sri Ganganagar
Rajasthan
Trending