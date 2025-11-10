Rajasthan: Heartbroken man sets himself on fire in car, burns to death

Punjab man takes shocking step over breakup, sets himself on fire in car in Sriganganagar’s Pawan Dham Colony
Panic erupted in Pavandham Colony, Sri Ganganagar, around 11 AM on Monday when a young man set himself on fire inside his car, committing suicide. A loud explosion occurred at the scene, and the car turned into a ball of fire.
The incident took place near the Pavandham Temple on Jassasingh Marg. Police identified the deceased as Surjeet Singh, a resident of Punjab.
According to information, Surjeet Singh had been living in a live-in relationship with his girlfriend in Hanumangarh for the past three years. The couple had been experiencing discord for some time. A week ago, the girlfriend returned to Sri Ganganagar to her family and had filed a report at the Suresia police outpost in Hanumangarh, stating that Surjeet was harassing her.
On Sunday, Surjeet came to Sri Ganganagar and went to the Setia police outpost, insisting on taking his girlfriend back. However, the matter was not resolved. On Monday morning, Surjeet poured petrol into his car and set it ablaze near his girlfriend's house.
Within minutes, the car was completely reduced to ashes. Passersby informed the fire brigade. Firefighters arrived at the scene, extinguished the fire, and pulled the young man out, but it was too late.
The deceased was taken to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Police officials inspected the crime scene.
According to the police, Surjeet's act appears to be a suicidal step taken due to separation from his girlfriend. The police have sent the body for a post-mortem and have begun an investigation.
```
Big NewsView All
Sri Ganganagar
Rajasthan
Trending