Ludhiana Encounter Uncovers Major Terror Module: Rajasthan Criminal Was in Contact with Pak Handler, Preparing Grenade Attack in Punjab

Rajasthan Connection in Ludhiana Encounter: An encounter near the Ladowal toll on the Delhi-Amritsar highway in Ludhiana, Punjab, has exposed a major terror module.

2 min read
Google source verification

Sri Ganganagar

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 22, 2025

Ludhiana-terror-encounter-1

Punjab Police at the encounter site. (Photo: ANI)

Sri Ganganagar: An encounter near Ladoval toll on the Delhi-Amritsar highway in Ludhiana, Punjab, has busted a major terrorist module. Punjab Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma stated that both accused injured in the encounter were working under the instructions of Pakistan-based handler Jasveer alias Chaudhary. Both were assigned the responsibility of carrying out grenade attacks in the state to spread fear and tension.

According to the Commissioner, this module is directly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Additionally, one of the accused has also been found to have connections with the accused in the firing incident at Salman Khan's house. Police investigation has revealed that the motive of both was to spoil the atmosphere by throwing grenades at government buildings and sensitive locations.

The two terrorists injured in the encounter include Ramlal from Sri Ganganagar district and Deepu, a resident of Abohar. Both have been admitted to the civil hospital after being shot by the police. One accused sustained five bullet injuries, and the other sustained two, though their condition is now reported to be stable. Punjab Police have also arrested three other members of this module: Ajay from Fatehabad, Haryana; Arth from Bhojpur, Bihar; and Shamsher from Ferozepur, Punjab. All of them have prior criminal cases registered against them. The police are now investigating the entire network to uproot the entire gang, from its Pakistan connection to its gangster nexus.

Sri Ganganagar Police to visit Ludhiana

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police Dr. Amrita Duhan stated that one of the two accused in Ludhiana is from Sri Ganganagar. This accused, named Ramlal, is a resident of Takhranwali village in Lalgadh Jatan. A case of assault is registered against him at Jawaharnagar police station. A police team, led by CO City IPS trainee Vishal Jangid, will visit Ludhiana to investigate Ramlal's contacts with other individuals in Sri Ganganagar.

Published on:

22 Nov 2025 10:05 am

English News / Rajasthan / Sri Ganganagar / Ludhiana Encounter Uncovers Major Terror Module: Rajasthan Criminal Was in Contact with Pak Handler, Preparing Grenade Attack in Punjab

