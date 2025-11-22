Ludhiana Encounter Uncovers Major Terror Module: Rajasthan Criminal Was in Contact with Pak Handler, Preparing Grenade Attack in Punjab

The two terrorists injured in the encounter include Ramlal from Sri Ganganagar district and Deepu, a resident of Abohar. Both have been admitted to the civil hospital after being shot by the police. One accused sustained five bullet injuries, and the other sustained two, though their condition is now reported to be stable. Punjab Police have also arrested three other members of this module: Ajay from Fatehabad, Haryana; Arth from Bhojpur, Bihar; and Shamsher from Ferozepur, Punjab. All of them have prior criminal cases registered against them. The police are now investigating the entire network to uproot the entire gang, from its Pakistan connection to its gangster nexus.