Sri Ganganagar

Rajasthan: 261 government schools shut, education department acts after Patrika report

Government schools in Rajasthan with low enrollment have finally faced consequences for allegedly prioritising personal gain over student education.

Sri GanganagarJun 21, 2025 / 08:22 am

Patrika Desk

Rajasthan-Govt-School

स्कूल में बच्चों को पढ़ता शिक्षक और इनसेट में मंत्री मदन दिलावर। फोटो: पत्रिका

Sri Ganganagar: Government schools with low enrollments, which had become more of a ‘jugaad’ hub for teachers than a place for children’s education, have finally faced the consequences. Following issues consistently raised by Rajasthan Patrika, the education department has shut down 261 such government schools across the state where only a handful of students were enrolled.
These schools will be integrated into nearby secondary schools to create unified higher secondary schools (SHM). Eight schools from Sri Ganganagar and Hanumangarh districts are also included in this list.

Why this decision was necessary

Many schools in the state had entire buildings, staff, and resources allocated for only 2-5 students. Several schools had become merely a means of ‘posting’ teachers. This reality was revealed in Patrika’s investigation. The integration of these schools will now provide children with a larger and better-resourced environment.
Rajasthan Govt School

Patrika prominently highlighted the issue

Rajasthan Patrika, through reports titled ‘Government schools: a makeshift arrangement for teachers, not children’s education’ and ‘Minister Ji…Primary school management at a primary level’, exposed the reality of these schools. Director of Secondary Education, Ashish Modi, has issued orders in this regard, providing necessary guidelines to the concerned officials.

Hindi medium schools also included

Nine Hindi medium schools with low enrollment have been merged with higher secondary schools on the same premises, while 11 schools have been integrated into schools with higher enrollment. The primary education department has also coordinated 35 schools separately.

