Rajasthan: 261 government schools shut, education department acts after Patrika report

These schools will be integrated into nearby secondary schools to create unified higher secondary schools (SHM). Eight schools from Sri Ganganagar and Hanumangarh districts are also included in this list. Why this decision was necessary Many schools in the state had entire buildings, staff, and resources allocated for only 2-5 students. Several schools had become merely a means of ‘posting’ teachers. This reality was revealed in Patrika’s investigation. The integration of these schools will now provide children with a larger and better-resourced environment.

Patrika prominently highlighted the issue Rajasthan Patrika, through reports titled 'Government schools: a makeshift arrangement for teachers, not children's education' and 'Minister Ji…Primary school management at a primary level', exposed the reality of these schools. Director of Secondary Education, Ashish Modi, has issued orders in this regard, providing necessary guidelines to the concerned officials.