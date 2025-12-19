19 December 2025,

Friday

Sri Ganganagar

Rajasthan Conversion Case: Illegal Church Operating in Rented House; German Couple Among 7 Apprehended

Rajasthan Conversion Case: A case of religious conversion has once again come to the fore in the Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan.

2 min read
Google source verification

Sri Ganganagar

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 19, 2025

Conversion-case-1

Police questioning those taken into custody. Photo: Patrika

Sri Ganganagar Conversion Case: A case of religious conversion has once again surfaced in the Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan. A significant development occurred around 9 PM on Thursday night in a lane adjacent to Gurudwara Shri Nanak Darbar in Ward 22 of Sri Karanpur town.

Police arrived at a newly constructed building following a complaint regarding alleged religious conversion and took a total of seven people, including a German couple, into custody.

The apprehended individuals were brought to the police station, and questioning is ongoing.

Upon receiving information about a clandestine church operating in a rented house near the Gurudwara and engaging in religious conversions, Vishva Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal activists arrived at the scene late Thursday night, leading to an uproar.

It is alleged that some individuals, including a German couple, were misleading people into adopting Christianity by offering money and other inducements.



People Astonished by the Scene Inside

A large number of people gathered at the location following the incident. A significant police contingent and CID personnel, led by DSP Pushpendra Singh Jwala and CI Rajjiraram Saharan, also arrived at the scene. The sight of a hall adorned with paint and lighting, featuring two large LED screens, modern sound and microphone systems, numerous chairs, and computer sets, left everyone present astonished.

Seven People Apprehended, Including German Couple

The DSP questioned the foreign couple about their passports and visas and inquired about the activities taking place in the building. Dissatisfied with the organisers' responses, the DSP ordered all individuals present to be taken to the police station. CI Rajjiraram Saharan stated that the German couple, Sven Bose Bett Jaler and Sandra Bett Jaler, along with five others – Matthew and his wife Maria from Kerala, Baljinder Singh Khosa and his wife, and Rajesh Kamboj – have been taken into custody for questioning. The CI added that further action will be taken in the case after the interrogation is complete.

Complaint Filed, Seeking Action

Meanwhile, Sharad Gumbar, a resident of Ward 14, has filed a complaint with the police, demanding action in the matter. He alleged that people are being converted to other religions through inducements in this building located in Ward 22. He noted that vehicles with Kerala and other state registration numbers were parked there on Thursday night. The complainant has accused Matthew and his wife from Kerala, Baljinder Singh Khosa, and Rajesh Kamboj, among others, of religious conversion and has sought action. Additionally, Pawan Papneja, Advocate Ashok Joshi, Suresh Agarwal, Dinesh Monga, Ravi Singla, and Harish Gumbar, who were present at the scene, have also demanded action.

Similar Cases Have Emerged Before

This is the fourth such case to emerge in the Sri Ganganagar district within three months. Previously, a conversion case was reported in Anupgarh on September 16. A case was registered against Pastor Paulus Barjo, Vinod Kumar, and his son Aryan based on a complaint by Sandeep Kumar. On October 6, a case was filed in Hindumalkot against Pastor Baggu Singh and his son Amandeep based on a complaint by Satnam Singh. Furthermore, on October 11, an attempt at forced religious conversion was reported in Anupgarh, with Rajvinder Singh filing a case against his mother-in-law, brother-in-law, and two pastors.

Published on:

19 Dec 2025 09:20 am

English News / Rajasthan / Sri Ganganagar / Rajasthan Conversion Case: Illegal Church Operating in Rented House; German Couple Among 7 Apprehended

