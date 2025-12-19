Rajasthan Conversion Case: Illegal Church Operating in Rented House; German Couple Among 7 Apprehended

The DSP questioned the foreign couple about their passports and visas and inquired about the activities taking place in the building. Dissatisfied with the organisers' responses, the DSP ordered all individuals present to be taken to the police station. CI Rajjiraram Saharan stated that the German couple, Sven Bose Bett Jaler and Sandra Bett Jaler, along with five others – Matthew and his wife Maria from Kerala, Baljinder Singh Khosa and his wife, and Rajesh Kamboj – have been taken into custody for questioning. The CI added that further action will be taken in the case after the interrogation is complete.