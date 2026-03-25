25 March 2026,

Wednesday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

US Israel-Iran War

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Sri Ganganagar

Rajasthan Roadways: Direct bus service between Sri Ganganagar and Bikaner begins today with 3 buses; journey to Kota also made easier

Sri Ganganagar News: Passengers travelling from Sri Ganganagar to Bikaner will now have a significant respite from the hassle of changing buses.

2 min read

Sri Ganganagar

image

Patrika Desk

Mar 25, 2026

Rajasthan Roadways

Rajasthan Roadways Bus. Patrika file photo.

Shri Ganganagar: Passengers travelling from Shri Ganganagar to Bikaner in Rajasthan have now received significant relief from the hassle of changing buses. The Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation has started the operation of three new buses on the Shri Ganganagar-Bikaner route from today.

Until now, roadways buses on this route were limited to Suratgarh. To reach Bikaner, passengers had to change vehicles midway. According to Chief Depot Manager Narendra Chaudhary, regular operations will commence on the Shri Ganganagar-Suratgarh-Bikaner route from March 25.

This will be the timetable

Buses running from Shri Ganganagar to Bikaner will depart at 5:30 AM, 9:00 AM, and 1:30 PM. Conversely, buses from Bikaner to Shri Ganganagar will depart at 12:00 PM, 3:30 PM, and 7:30 PM.

Facility also for Kota and Ajmer

The Shri Ganganagar-Kota Superfast AC bus service has also started from today. This bus departed from Shri Ganganagar at 4:25 AM and will reach Kota at 8:30 PM. On its return, the bus will depart from Kota at 6:25 AM and arrive in Shri Ganganagar at 9:30 PM. Good news for passengers is that a night bus service to Ajmer will also be started from April 1.

Patrika's campaign bears fruit

Rajasthan Patrika had prominently highlighted this issue with the headline "There is a road, there are passengers, but no bus: Roadways' silence is heavy." Following continuous news coverage, the Roadways administration became active and has now decided to start buses on this route. Until now, only private buses have been operating on this route, due to which passengers were not able to avail themselves of the benefits of concessions.

Shri Ganganagar-Samastipur Special Train duration extended

Meanwhile, there is also good news for rail passengers. In view of the increasing passenger load during the summer holidays, the railway has extended the operation period of the Shri Ganganagar-Samastipur weekly special train. Amit Sudarshan, Chief Public Relations Officer of North Western Railway, stated that this decision has been taken for the convenience of long-distance passengers.

Train number 04731/04732 will operate from Shri Ganganagar for 2 trips from April 5 to April 12, 2026, and for 11 trips from April 19 to June 28, 2026. From Samastipur, this train will run for 2 trips from April 7 to April 14 and for 11 trips from April 21 to June 30, 2026. According to the railway administration, there has been a partial change in timings at Sonpur, Hajipur, Muzaffarpur, and Samastipur stations.

Share the news:

Related Topics

rajasthan news

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

25 Mar 2026 12:20 pm

News / Rajasthan / Sri Ganganagar / Rajasthan Roadways: Direct bus service between Sri Ganganagar and Bikaner begins today with 3 buses; journey to Kota also made easier

Big News

View All

Sri Ganganagar

Rajasthan

Trending

Rajasthan Conversion Case: Illegal Church Operating in Rented House; German Couple Among 7 Apprehended

Conversion-case-1
Sri Ganganagar

Rajasthan Man Rocky Caught in Terror Module Net, Bought Illegal Weapons

Rocky-Nehra
Crime

Ludhiana Encounter Uncovers Major Terror Module: Rajasthan Criminal Was in Contact with Pak Handler, Preparing Grenade Attack in Punjab

Ludhiana-terror-encounter-1
Sri Ganganagar

Railway Link Project Approved: Distance Between Sri Ganganagar and Amritsar to Reduce by 150 km

Firozpur Patti rail link approved Sri Ganganagar and Amritsar 150 km distance reduce
Sri Ganganagar

Rajasthan: Heartbroken man sets himself on fire in car, burns to death

पंजाब के युवक ने प्रेमिका के वियोग में उठाया खौफनाक कदम। श्रीगंगानगर की पावनधाम कॉलोनी में कार में आग लगाकर किया आत्मदाह।
Sri Ganganagar
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.