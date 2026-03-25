Rajasthan Roadways: Direct bus service between Sri Ganganagar and Bikaner begins today with 3 buses; journey to Kota also made easier

Rajasthan Roadways Bus. Patrika file photo.
Shri Ganganagar: Passengers travelling from Shri Ganganagar to Bikaner in Rajasthan have now received significant relief from the hassle of changing buses. The Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation has started the operation of three new buses on the Shri Ganganagar-Bikaner route from today.
Until now, roadways buses on this route were limited to Suratgarh. To reach Bikaner, passengers had to change vehicles midway. According to Chief Depot Manager Narendra Chaudhary, regular operations will commence on the Shri Ganganagar-Suratgarh-Bikaner route from March 25.
Buses running from Shri Ganganagar to Bikaner will depart at 5:30 AM, 9:00 AM, and 1:30 PM. Conversely, buses from Bikaner to Shri Ganganagar will depart at 12:00 PM, 3:30 PM, and 7:30 PM.
The Shri Ganganagar-Kota Superfast AC bus service has also started from today. This bus departed from Shri Ganganagar at 4:25 AM and will reach Kota at 8:30 PM. On its return, the bus will depart from Kota at 6:25 AM and arrive in Shri Ganganagar at 9:30 PM. Good news for passengers is that a night bus service to Ajmer will also be started from April 1.
Rajasthan Patrika had prominently highlighted this issue with the headline "There is a road, there are passengers, but no bus: Roadways' silence is heavy." Following continuous news coverage, the Roadways administration became active and has now decided to start buses on this route. Until now, only private buses have been operating on this route, due to which passengers were not able to avail themselves of the benefits of concessions.
Meanwhile, there is also good news for rail passengers. In view of the increasing passenger load during the summer holidays, the railway has extended the operation period of the Shri Ganganagar-Samastipur weekly special train. Amit Sudarshan, Chief Public Relations Officer of North Western Railway, stated that this decision has been taken for the convenience of long-distance passengers.
Train number 04731/04732 will operate from Shri Ganganagar for 2 trips from April 5 to April 12, 2026, and for 11 trips from April 19 to June 28, 2026. From Samastipur, this train will run for 2 trips from April 7 to April 14 and for 11 trips from April 21 to June 30, 2026. According to the railway administration, there has been a partial change in timings at Sonpur, Hajipur, Muzaffarpur, and Samastipur stations.
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