Rajasthan Crime News : Accused’s house demolished by bulldozer, joint action by police and municipality

The police team, led by City Police Station Incharge Dilip Singh, reached the village on Monday and, with the help of the municipal corporation’s team, demolished the accused’s house using a bulldozer. City Police Station Incharge Dilip Singh said that, as per the orders of the senior police officials, the police contacted the municipal corporation officials to demolish the illegally constructed house on government land in Ward 5. After that, the police team, along with the municipal corporation’s anti-encroachment team, reached the spot on Monday morning and demolished the accused’s house with the help of a JCB.