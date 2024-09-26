Rajasthan Crime News : Accused’s house demolished by bulldozer, joint action by police and municipality

Sri Ganganagar News : In the case of rape of a 4-year-old innocent girl in Suratgarh, the police demolished the accused’s house.

Sri Ganganagar•Sep 26, 2024 / 01:43 am• Aishwarya Chouhan

In the case of the rape of a 4-year-old innocent girl in Suratgarh, the police demolished the accused’s house. According to the case, on the evening of August 22, a couple living in a rented house in Ward 5 had gone out for daily labor. Their 8-month-old daughter and 4-year-old daughter were alone at home. During this time, the grandfather, who is a relative, came home and committed the heinous act of rape with the 4-year-old girl. The police arrested the accused and presented him in the Sri Ganganagar court, from where he was sent to judicial custody.

The police team, led by City Police Station Incharge Dilip Singh, reached the village on Monday and, with the help of the municipal corporation’s team, demolished the accused’s house using a bulldozer. City Police Station Incharge Dilip Singh said that, as per the orders of the senior police officials, the police contacted the municipal corporation officials to demolish the illegally constructed house on government land in Ward 5. After that, the police team, along with the municipal corporation’s anti-encroachment team, reached the spot on Monday morning and demolished the accused’s house with the help of a JCB.