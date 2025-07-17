Alwar Makes Significant Leap in Cleanliness Survey: 4th in State, 54th Nationally

Alwar has achieved a significant milestone in the field of sanitation. In the sanitation survey report for June, released by the Directorate of Local Bodies (DLB), Alwar secured the fourth position in the state and the 54th rank nationally, demonstrating remarkable improvement in its sanitation infrastructure. Alwar falls under the category of cities with a population between 300,000 and 1,000,000.
This ranking by the DLB is based on several parameters, including sanitation infrastructure, waste disposal, citizen participation, and cleanliness of public places. A total of 111 cities were compared in this ranking, and Alwar has shown tremendous progress compared to its previous performance.
In the previous ranking, Alwar was ranked 364th nationally and 20th in the state. Its rise to fourth place is being attributed to the combined efforts of the Municipal Corporation and the city's residents. Municipal Council officials have attributed this success to teamwork and increased citizen awareness.